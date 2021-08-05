Two women died from the coronavirus this week in Bonneville County according to Eastern Idaho Public Health.
The deaths of the two women, one in her 50s and the other in her 60s, came more than a month after the next most recent COVID-19 related death in Eastern Idaho. The last reported death in eastern Idaho was of a Jefferson County woman in her 70s whose death was reported June 21.
According to data on Eastern Idaho Public Health's website, 268 people have died in eastern Idaho since the pandemic began. Of those deaths, two-thirds have been in Bonneville County, the most populated populous county in eastern Idaho.
There are 249 known cases of COVID-19 currently in eastern Idaho according to EIPH, 10 of which involve people who have been hospitalized.