Now, that a monthslong mystery regarding the whereabouts of two missing children has been tragically resolved with the discovery of their remains, the eastern Idaho community, which held out hope for their safe return, is looking to heal.
A candlelight vigil will be held to honor the memory of Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow at 8:30 p.m. Friday in Idaho Falls at 3460 S. 25th East in the field next to Soda Tsunami.
Upper Valley residents have already begun to mourn and remember the children who once lived there, albeit briefly. Flowers, balloons, stuffed animals and T-shirts lined the fence running along the Daybell property where the children’s remains were found Tuesday.
On Wednesday evening, Kay and Larry Woodcock, grandparents to J.J. Vallow, visited the property to "see where J.J. was."
"I'm not coming in hostility in any way. I come with trying to be the peacemaker," Larry said tearfully.
A second memorial with photos and candles has been erected in Porter Park in Rexburg.
More members of Chad Daybell's family have spoken out since the children’s remains were identified on Wednesday. Chad Daybell married the children's mother, Lori Vallow, in Hawaii in November, just a couple weeks after his first wife died of suspicious causes and just weeks before a Rexburg police check on the children's welfare sent Daybell and Vallow on the run.
Jack and Sheila, parents of Chad Daybell, and Chad’s brother Paul Daybell sent a statement to East Idaho News:
“It is with heavy hearts and extreme sadness, that we wish to express our love and condolences to the families of JJ and Tylee. We especially want to convey our sorrow to Larry and Kay Woodcock and Colby Ryan for the pain and suffering they have endured for many months and especially at this time.
“We have hoped and prayed over the many months for the safety and well-being of JJ and Tylee and we are devastated by their passing. We are heart-broken that these beautiful children’s lives were ended tragically and prematurely and for the emptiness and pain it leaves in the lives of their loved ones. We also continue to mourn for Tammy, who has been a daughter and sister to us and part of our family for nearly 30 years. She was the sweetest and kindest person and a wonderful mother to her children.
“The lives of her children have been devastated since she passed away and through the events of the past months and recent days. We empathize and know that for every family and loved one involved, healing may take a lifetime. We send our most sincere love and prayers to all those who are suffering and grieving at this time.”
Tammy Daybell was Chad Daybell's first wife. They were married 29 years. Tammy’s parents siblings and extended family have issued a statement following the discovery of the children's remains.
“As the family of our beloved Tammy, we want to extend our deepest and heartfelt love and sympathy to the families of Tylee and JJ. We share the pain of the tremendous and shocking loss you are enduring. We still suffer and we will suffer with you for many years to come. Please know we will continue our prayers to strengthen your families, as you are finally able to properly lay to rest your precious Tylee and JJ.
“As matters move through the judicial process, we pray that each of our families can be strengthened and trust that justice will be swiftly served.
“We wish to thank the many members of law enforcement and the FBI who continue to work tirelessly as investigations continue, and the public who have shown such love and support for our families. We also ask that our privacy continue to be respected at this time as we continue to grieve for Tammy, and the Woodcock and the Ryan families grieve this unfathomable loss.”
The remains of 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 8-year-old J.J. Vallow were found on Tuesday. Daybell was taken into custody for questioning before being arrested that evening. The charges involve two felony counts of concealment of human remains "about to be produced, used and/or discovered as evidence in felony proceeding, inquiry and/or investigation authorized by law, with the intent to prevent it from being so produced, used and/or discovered."
A preliminary hearing has been set for Daybell on July 1 and July 2.
The children had been missing since September. Daybell and Vallow have been under investigation for months regarding the disappearance of the children. After disappearing in November, the couple was found in Hawaii in January. Vallow was extradited back to Rexburg in March and currently sits in the Madison County jail on a $1 million bail.
Vallow is currently facing two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children as well as misdemeanors involving resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court.
Vallow's next court date is for July 9 and 10.