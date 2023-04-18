The Lori Vallow trial continued Tuesday in Ada County with the cross-examination of Zulema Pastenes, who was married to Vallow’s brother Alex Cox. Colby Ryan, the oldest son of Lori Vallow, also took the stand as a witness for the state.
Pastenes was cross-examined by Lori Vallow’s dense attorney John Thomas who wanted to learn more about her relationship with Cox.
Pastenes testified that she her first date with Cox was in August 2019 and that Oct. 31 was the first time they held hands or kissed. At the time, he was living in Rexburg and she lived in Arizona. On Nov. 7, she came up to Rexburg for a couple days, and he gave her an engagement ring. They next met in Arizona on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and were later married.
Pastenes said she did not recall the date they married because of the trauma that occurred soon afterward.
“I went to work early on Dec. 12 and Alex was fine, and when I came home, Alex was laying on the floor of my bathroom dead,” she said. “Then the paramedics came, and they started working on him. Then they took him to the hospital in the ER and they worked on him for about an hour. They brought me back into the room where he was connected to machines, and they were doing CPR on him. After many efforts to revive him, I had to give the okay to have the machines turned off.”
Thomas asked if Pastenes didn’t really know Cox well as they’d only been together for three and a half to four months, and that maybe he wouldn’t do anything for Lori Vallow.
She disagreed, saying that he always went to Chad and Lori for direction.
“He felt that he always need to have Lori and Chad’s permission or okay,” she said. “...Chad told him in a blessing that he was going to move to Rexburg and that he would be one of the warriors in Rexburg.”
Thomas submitted defense exhibits A and B which were extraction reports containing cell phone text message transcriptions.
Pastenes said Daybell and Lori Vallow were encouraging her to move to Rexburg.
“I really trusted these people, and trusted that they said who they said they were,” Pastenes said. “Chad said that he had a touch, that he had a veil and could see to the other side, and that he was constantly being guided by angels and heavenly beings. Lori said she talked with Jesus Christ.”
In Christmas 2018, Pastenes texted Daybell, “I have demons on my back. I think I am being attacked again.”
Vallow and Daybell had taught her that physical pain or emotional troubles were caused by evil spirits attacking her body and emotions.
In another text, Pastenes wrote Daybell, “Hi Chad. How are you? I wanted to tell you I’ve been given new weapons of light fire. I used it to heal the girls when they were attacked.”
She explained that light fire is pictured “in your mind and with the intent of having like a light aura that perhaps has some fire around it, and putting it around somebody or some kind of wound to help it heal.”
The light fire was used for healings and for the casting away of evil spirits, Pastenes said.
She said that in a prayer meeting, she and Vallow were casting demons out of Lori’s husband Charles Vallow.
She said she was at the temple on July 11, 2019, the day Charles Vallow passed away.
Pastenes also said that she had in experience in the Celestial room of the Phoenix, Arizona temple where she saw “heavenly beings.”
During the redirect examination, the prosecution examined exhibit B which contained text messages sent between Feb. 5 and Aug. 30, 2019.
“In exhibit B, at least 14 times, Lori calls you a goddess or a powerful spiritual being or special,” said Rachel Smith, a special prosecutor.
“She said that I was very special, and my mission was the most important one, and they always were looking out for me, because my mission was the most important one,” Pastenes said.
She said they also told Alex he had a special mission.
“Chad and Lori were telling him that the only reason he had come to earth in this time, the sole purpose was to protect Lori,” she said.
She also said that in the castings she helped perform, an evil spirit had been cast out of Charles Vallow, but Daybell said that a “very powerful demon” then entered him afterwards.
“Alex believed everything they told him,” Patsenes said.
Colby Ryan was then called to testify.
He identified photos of his half sister Tylee and his adopted brother J.J.
The prosecution asked if he remembered the day his stepfather Charles Vallow died.
He said yes, that his mother, Lori Vallow, called him at work on the phone and said he had died from a heart attack.
When he went to her house that day, he saw Cox watching television with his head wrapped in a bandage.
“I aked him why he was wearing a bandage. And he said that he got hit in the head ihtw a bat, and that he shot Charles.”
He said that he spoke with Vallow about her finances about every other month, and that she said they were “mostly out of money.”
On September 8, 2019, he sent a text message to Tylee aking if she could transfer some money.
“She said that she was no longer in control of her money and that my mom was handling it,” Colby Ryan said. “THey said that they wer in the Yellowstone gift shop.”
On Nov. 27, 2019, he was contacted by the GIlbert Police Department to see if he knew the whereabouts of Tylee and J.J.
He said he was concerned because the texts he had been receiving from Tylee since about Sept. 24 “were in different language than how Tylee would talk, and different punctuation.”
He said that Lori Vallow never told him where he had moved. When he tried to call her on Nov. 27, 2019, the line was not in service.
Jim Archibald then performed the cross-examination.
Colby Ryan said that in his childhood, his mother protected him from his first stepfather, Joe Ryan and that she encouraged him to make good decisions.
He said he had a good relationship with Tylee and J.J.
He also said that Tylee had pancreatitis and J.J. was diagnosed with autism.
At the age of 17, he left the house. He briefly served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Nampa, Idaho but returned home after a few months.
He said his relationship with Cox was “minimal… He was crude, and kind of funny and odd.”
Since the investigation began, he has appeared on a docu-series, where he said, “My mom has spent her whole life protecting us kids. After she met Chad Daybell, she changed.
The prosecution played a recording of a telephone call that Colby Ryan had with his mother from the jail.
““You think you can hide from me?” Colby Ryan said.
“I’m not hiding…” Lori Vallow said.
“Only cause you murdered my siblings,” Colby Ryan said. “..Mom, I’ve prayed for you in my worst moments. I have prayed for my siblings who you swore to me were okay. I thought I could trust you. I thought that you were a completely different person…. Can you tell me that this is God’s will for my whole family - including my step-father to be dead?”
He told her that she would be judged by Jesus for her actions.
“We will all stand there before Jesus. He will convict the people that act before his name with pure blasphemy.”
Lori Vallow laughed.
“...You obviously weren’t there, you weren’t there,” Lori Vallow said. “ …The police weren’t there and the FBI wasn’t there… (Tylee and JJ) know exactly what happened… They love me, and they know the truth.”
Colby Ryan continued to speak to his mother, “...My dad and my siblings are dead, and you’re in jail because of it. I have prayed to Heavenly Father himself to help me survive because of this. Why are you following Chad Daybell? Why would you follow anybody that is not good? Why would you follow anybody that cannot lead you to salvation in Jesus, Mom?... You’ve ripped out everyone in this family’s heart out.”
Following the recording, Mr. Ryan was released from the subpoena.
As its third witness, the state called Mark Saari, a special agent for the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector-General.
Saari said that Tylee and J.J. continued to receive Social Security survivor benefits until Jan 2020.
