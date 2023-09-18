The Daughters of the American Revolution rang the bell in front of the Museum of Idaho 13 times Sunday to honor the 13 states who ratified the U.S. Constitution in celebration of the document’s 236th anniversary.
The first signing of the U.S. Constitution at Independence Hall in Philadelphia set the foundation for a system of government divided into executive, legislative and judicial branches.
“On September 17, 1787, 39 members of the Constitutional Convention signed the final draft for the Constitution in the Assembly Room of the Pennsylvania State House, which is now known as Independence Hall,” said Jana Vosika, regent for the Old Fort Hall Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. “It is interesting to note that all 39 signers were Revolutionary War patriots.”
The original Constitution consists of seven articles and 4,543 words including signatures. According to the National Archives, the first three articles established the powers of the three branches, implementing checks and balances, while articles 4 through 7 define “the relationship of the states to the federal government, establish the Constitution as the supreme law of the land, and define the amendment and ratification processes.”
Today, the Constitution includes 27 amendments, the first 10 of which were ratified on December 15, 1791, composing the Bill of Rights.
“This document … created the greatest charter of freedom that this world has yet known,” Vosika said. “I believe that the preamble to the Constitution summarizes the intent of the signers of this revolutionary document.
“We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union, establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
At precisely 2 p.m. on the start of Constitution Week, 13 women took turns ringing the museum’s historic bell — marking the exact minute when the first delegate signed our nation’s Constitution. The bell dates to 1906 and originally hung at the Park Avenue station for the Idaho Falls Fire Department, according to the Museum of Idaho.
Mayor Rebecca Casper read an official proclamation, declaring Sunday as “Constitution Day and Citizenship Day.”
“I very much appreciate the Daughters of the American Revolution for taking time out of your year every year to make sure that this day is celebrated and to make sure that there is high awareness to celebrate the Constitution of the United States of America,” Casper said. “It’s an important document. It’s woven into about every part of American society. … For 236 years, the U.S. Constitution has strengthened our union and allowed this nation to survive trying times, promote justice and empower each citizen with a host of rights and privileges.”
Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti also issued a proclamation for Constitution Week, “ask(ing) our citizens to reaffirm the ideals the framers of our Constitution had in 1787 by vigilantly protecting the freedoms guaranteed to us through this guardian of our liberties and remembering that lost rights may never be regained.”
The Bonneville County Republican Party held a Constitution Celebration Saturday at Freeman Park with an educational program, games, singing and presentations.
“It’s something that all Americans can probably unite behind,” said Bonneville County GOP Chairman Nick Contos. “… It created a government that is first and foremost a limited government. It’s a government that is based on the concept of protecting our inherent rights of life, liberty and property.”
Contos said part of the Constitution's genius lies in “the division of powers between the state and federal government, between the three branches of government, including the enumerated powers that Congress is allowed to do, and then the Bill of Rights afterwards that specifically spelled out some prohibitions to those powers.”
He recommended that citizens read the actual Constitution, become informed and participate in local government.
“To become involved in politics, one of the best things you can do is volunteer in your local precinct,” Contos said. “… Politics starts locally. In order to make a difference in freedom, it starts in your neighborhood. It starts in your own county and works up. It comes from the bottom up, not from the top down.”
The Bonneville County Democrats also issued a statement expressing their support for the U.S. Constitution.
“The Constitution is one of our founding documents and is the product of people who were progressive for their time,” said Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee Chairwoman Miranda Marquit in an email to the Post Register. “What I love most about the Constitution is that it is a living document. Our founders, products of enlightenment thinking, acknowledged that the Constitution would need amending in the future. They were aware of the need for a document that provided foundational principles while also understanding that future generations would grow and progress and have need of a document that could reflect that progress.”
She emphasized that the Constitution provided a foundation for government that can continue to be refined.
“The Constitution is not perfect, and our founders understood that. It is a great document that provides us with guidance and a foundation for governance,” Marquit wrote. “However, as people, we are designed to receive further light and knowledge and adjust our course and institutions accordingly. The fact that there is a process for amending the Constitution is one of the reasons it has remained relevant for 236 years — and why I believe it can remain relevant into the future.”
