Constitution ceremony edited

Ellis Rail, Intermountain District vice president general for the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, presents a Declaration of Independence replica Sunday to Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper and state Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls.

 David Pace / dpace@postregister.com

The Daughters of the American Revolution rang the bell in front of the Museum of Idaho 13 times Sunday to honor the 13 states who ratified the U.S. Constitution in celebration of the document’s 236th anniversary.

The first signing of the U.S. Constitution at Independence Hall in Philadelphia set the foundation for a system of government divided into executive, legislative and judicial branches.


Download PDF Constitution Day and Citizenship Day proclamation

