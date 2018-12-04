A Ucon man was arrested Sunday after he reportedly fired a gun at two men driving away from the McDonald's parking lot on West Broadway Street.
According to Idaho Falls Police reports, Jesus Francisco Munoz Razo, 21, confronted the victim in the parking lot just after midnight after the victim hit on his girlfriend. Several witnesses reported seeing Munoz Razo shooting a gun as the victim drove out of the parking lot. Police found four bullet casings near the scene.
The victim told police that he had hit on a woman while entering the restaurant, and that she told him she had a boyfriend. The victim entered the restaurant to get his food. The victim told police Munoz Razo confronted him as he exited. The victim said Munoz Razo was aggressive and threatened him by pulling up his shirt to show a gun in his waistband.
The victim said he became afraid and punched Munoz Razo multiple times, afraid that if he stopped, Munoz Razo would reach for the gun. The victim's friend, who he had gone to the restaurant with, stopped him, saying they had to flee. As they were backing out of the parking lot, Munoz Razo fired his gun multiple times, hitting the car once through the passenger side door. The bullet was lodged into the back of the passenger seat, where one of the victims was sitting. They fled and later called police.
Munoz Razo was located by Idaho State Police at about 3 a.m. driving on U.S. Highway 20. He admitted to shooting after the car, but denied showing his gun to the victim. He said the victim had punched him first until he briefly passed out. He said he only meant to scare the victim off. He said he was unaware the victim's friend was present in the car when he shot at them. Munoz Razo first said the conversation was "heated" because the victim had disrespected his girlfriend, but later said it wasn't tense.
Munoz Razo's girlfriend said she did not see the confrontation. She confirmed the victim had flirted with her, but said he stopped when she told him she had a boyfriend and that she mentioned it to Munoz Razo.
Munoz Razo was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, each punishable with up to five years in prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 14 in Bonneville County Courthouse.