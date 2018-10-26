LEWISTON — A small group of students at the University of Idaho has designed a nonpartisan billboard intended to encourage civic engagement and self-reflection during the November midterm elections.
Located on Mill Road in Lewiston, it features red, white and blue letters on a black background asking: “What will your vote do?”
The inquiry holds a double meaning, as the billboard depicts “our vote” in different colors.
Chelsey Flores, a senior studying graphic design, said the simple billboard holds a deeper purpose.
“We wanted to make sure that it wasn’t about who you voted for or what your political stance was,” Flores said. “We wanted to not really exclude anyone from this, but show the importance of voting. … We felt it would be more of a self-reflection moment for the viewer.”
The billboard is part of a 50-state initiative by the civic advocacy group For Freedoms that uses art as a way “to deepen public discussions of civic issues and core values,” according to the organization’s website.
For Lewiston native Ethan Coy, a senior pursuing a degree in studio art and design, the project offered a chance to help encourage a community of voters.
“I think in general we wanted to be inclusive to all types of people,” Coy said. “We really wanted to raise the issue on why voting is important and why it’s really an important election to pay attention to.”
Following dismal voter turnout in Idaho and across the nation in the past, the students hope the sign will encourage at least a few people who didn’t plan to fill out a ballot to do so.
“Our government and our local government has been pretty divisive among all groups of people. Disadvantaged voices feel like they are not being represented,” Coy said. “I think it’s important as a community and as a country to make sure all those voices are heard.”
The project was spearheaded by UI’s Prichard Art Gallery, which paid the installation and printing costs. Lamar Advertising found a location for the sign and sponsored the rest of the costs, according to Roger Rowley, the director of the gallery.
The gallery originally received the request to participate in the initiative. From there, Rowley reached out to the department and design faculty. The Visual Arts Community, a student art and design group on campus, also helped with the effort.
Showcasing the work of the students in a real world setting provides an important ego boost, Rowley said.
“For them, having an experience that’s outside of the classroom where they can go down and see what it is they produced in the real world, lets them better understand, appreciate and gain confidence in their own skills,” Rowley said.
The project also is important because it gets artists to engage in public discourse, he said.
Flores said it allowed her to mix her passions: art and politics.
“I think the two go hand in hand,” Flores said. “For every major political movement or social justice sort of movement, there has been art, whether in the form of signs or posters, or something else. I think the two need each other in order to survive.”
The billboard will remain up through the midterm elections.
This article first published in the Lewiston Tribune.