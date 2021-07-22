With no “Wrun for Wray” hill climb fundraising event at Grand Targhee this year, an “Un-Wrun for Wray” raffle has taken its place with more than $3,000 in prizes.
“We did not hold the Wrun this year since we needed to make our decision in April,” said Lani Landon. “The health and safety of participants was my primary concern at that point.”
Landon said everyone is invited to buy raffle tickets at $30 a piece. Grand prize is a season ski pass to Grand Targhee Resort. Other prizes, donated by sponsors of the Wrun for Wray, will also be drawn.
Other prizes include a summer bike park pass, lift tickets, gift cards to Peaked Sports and other items.
The drawing will be held July 30. Deadline for entry is July 29. “You don’t have to be present to win,” Landon said.
Tickets can be purchased online at events.handbid.com/auctions/un-wrun-for-wray.
“For the price of the race entry of $30, anyone can be the winner this year of the Grand Prize,” Landon said.
Proceeds from the raffle will benefit the Teton Regional Land Trust.