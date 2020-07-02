The Fourth of July marks the celebration of the American freedoms written into the Declaration of Independence 244 years ago. The Post Register asked David Adler, Ph.D., a constitutional scholar and author from Idaho Falls, for his thoughts on the significance of the document given the significant events that have happened in Idaho and across the country over the last few months.
Why do you think its important for people to look to the Declaration of Independence right now?
In these very challenging, indeed momentous times, I think people look for a sturdy foundation so they turn back to the founding document of our country. The stresses and strains of our time that are bound up in the pervasive racial injustices and inequities fundamentally challenge our nation's commitment to the Declaration of Independence.
What do you think the founding fathers intended to express in the self-evident truths they wrote into the declaration?
President Lincoln used to say that the Declaration of Independence was aspirational. The founders in their time did not believe that all men were created equal, but that the important thing was to state the right of equality and then, at a time when circumstances permitted and our nation was more mature, then we could give effect to that principle. How long must we wait until our nation takes seriously that text?
Do you see similarities between the colonists' rebellion that led to the declaration and the current protests about racial inequality?
We rely on the rights that we enjoy in the Constitution to challenge governmental injustice and policies that we think are wrong-headed. Just as the founders dissented against the British government, so must the American people continue to dissent and continue to protest now. The founding generation was one of the greatest protesting generations in the history of the world.
There have also been protests and opposition to the government restrictions put in place during the coronavirus pandemic. How do those fit with the promises made in the declaration?
We find conflict when the government issues regulation in the name of public health that challenge our conception of the scope of freedom enjoyed by Americans. But there is an overriding interest in what the founders called the "general welfare of the nation" and that, on occasion, does require adherence to regulations that restrict our daily actions and business activities. It's also all the more reason we as a nation need to practice the discipline to get on top of the pandemic so these restrictions are shorter.
Other than those protests, how can people use their rights from the declaration to address those injustices?
We must vote for candidates who pledge to provide protections for our rights but who will engage in sincere efforts to remedy the institutional racism that has come to characterize our country. We must fight efforts of voter suppression and demand fair play.
What are your plans for the Fourth of July?
I will celebrate as a lot of Americans do, with a barbecue, but I plan to spend additional time reading and thinking about what the Fourth of July means to people of color in this country. For many of them it does not mean what it means to white people.