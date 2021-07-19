Theodore Eugene Garland, 60, of Edmond, Oklahoma, was fined and received a jail sentence earlier this month for leading tours that intentionally violated the rules at Yellowstone National Park.
"Theodore Garland has a social-media page, a podcast, and a guidebook," the park said in a news release. "All three have overlapping pictures and posts about his guided tours in (Yellowstone), which violated closures and other park regulations and encouraged visitors to do the same. Some of the examples included providing unauthorized guided tours; trespassing on thermal grounds; violating swimming closures and cliff jumping; creating 'hot pots in rivers;' and disturbing wildlife."
Garland was charged with a total of 15 counts, according to the release. He was found guilty of seven in April.
Magistrate Judge Mark. L Carman sentenced Garland to seven days in jail, $600 in fines, a $500 payment to the Yellowstone Forever Geological Resource Fund and five years of probation. He was also banned from the park for the remainder of 2021.
“Enforcing federal criminal laws for the protection of our national parks’ resources will always remain a priority of the United States Attorney’s office in Wyoming,” Acting United States Attorney Bob Murray said in the release. “That is especially true when a criminal motivated by greed, like Mr. Garland, encourages others to commit more crimes and cause more damage to the treasures of America’s first national park.”
The penalties Garland received were substantially lower than the 30 days in jail, $10,500 in fines and five-year ban from the park sought by federal prosecutors.