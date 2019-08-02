Bryan Jones was eating breakfast one June morning when a friend called and told him there was a fire at an upholstery shop in Idaho Falls.
Jones, 44, of Jackson, Wyo., had decided a few days earlier to retrieve his car from Terry & Sons Upholstery — the upholstery work on his classic car was taking longer than anticipated. The job hadn't been finished in nearly a year, he said, while initial estimates were just a few months.
His decision to retrieve the car was too late.
On June 2, a fire destroyed Terry & Sons. Jones' car, a 1957 Chevrolet station wagon, was one of several classic cars that fell victim to the fire.
"I was pissed," Jones said. "I finished my breakfast, and I thought about it, and I called the fire department."
By then, a few days after the fire was extinguished, the Idaho Falls Fire Department had ceased investigating the cause of the fire.
The investigation ended after fire officials learned the business was not insured, according to a fire investigation report of the incident. Typically, a private insurer will contribute to the cost of an investigation. In this case, the cost and risk — the structure was compromised and the roof would need to be secured to continue investigating — was too high to justify the city funding the investigation.
Mysterious fire
Two men, Joseph Harding and Scott Harrington, were in the building at the time of the fire. Harding was running the shop at the time, and Harrington was a volunteer assistant.
Reached by phone Friday, Harding said he was sleeping in the shop June 2 — the two had worked through the night, he said — when Harrington woke him up, shouting about a fire.
The men escaped the building without serious injury but were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
According to an Idaho Falls Police report, both victims of the fire tested positive for methamphetamine while being treated at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Harding denied using methamphetamine and disputes whether the Idaho Falls Police Department obtained accurate information from the hospital.
"It disgusts me that they could say that without having all my healthcare information," Harding said. "I have never used illegal drugs."
Additionally, hypodermic needles were found at the scene, according to the report.
Harding said he is a Type 2 diabetic and takes insulin, using needles. He said "it isn't a far-fetched idea" that investigators would find needles on the scene, considering his health condition.
"I've had type two diabetes for seven years," he said.
Investigators did not find conclusive evidence of drug manufacturing at the scene, according to Jessica Clements, Idaho Falls Police Department's public information officer.
According to the police report, Harrington, at the time of the fire, had a misdemeanor warrant — he failed to appear in court after being cited for driving without privileges — from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office. After being released from the hospital, he was arrested.
Harding said he hasn't seen Harrington since the night he was released from jail, 10 days after the fire.
The cause of the fire remains undetermined. In the meantime, Terry & Sons clients, such as Jones, are wondering whether they'll be reimbursed for the damage to their property, and, if so, by whom.
Harding estimated the total cost of damages, to the business and property inside, was about $500,000.
Uninsured
There were eight vehicles in the shop at the time of the fire, according to an Idaho Falls Fire Department news release.
Jones' Chevy, a hobby project, wasn't a total loss following the fire. However, much of it will have to be redone.
Jones said he invested $20,000 to $30,000 in the car, including $2,400 for the upholstery. The station wagon had a new paint job — silver with a white roof — and engine.
"All I needed was to put the interior in it, and I'd be driving it this summer," he said.
Since the car wasn't ready for the road, it wasn't insured.
"I didn't know that I needed it," Jones said.
Jones said a lawyer is "looking into if I can go after somebody for the money."
Harding declined to answer a question about whether the business was insured. His wife, Dani Harding, who he separated from in December, is the registered business owner. Dani Harding, reached by phone Friday, said she tried to remove herself from the business. When she left for Utah last year the business was insured, she said.
When asked whether the insurance was paid or could have expired since then, she said: "I have no idea."
How to protect your property
Steven Stone, an insurance agent with Alpine Castle Lake Insurance in Idaho Falls, said auto shops and repair shops typically have a garage insurance policy, which is designed to cover the business' and clients' property in the case of an accident in the garage.
Before doing business with a repair shop, a client can request certification of such a policy, Stone said. Often, homeowners request insurance certification of contractors, and general contractors request certification of their hired hands, he said.
You can request proof of insurance and verify its validity with the listed provider.
"We do it all the time," Stone said. "Most of these businesses, especially if they're chains, are going to have insurance. You probably have more of a risk with the mom-and-pop places than a big chain."
When dealing with insurance, whether as a business owner or customer, Stone recommends looking through policies with an agent.
"People think insurance is pretty standard and easy, but it can get pretty complicated," he said. "The problem with insurance is: you don't know what you don't know."