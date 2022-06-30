United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County is doubling the amount of grant funds it distributes to eastern Idaho nonprofit organizations and schools compared to previous years, totaling more than $1 million.
The nonprofit announced on Wednesdayit had distributed more than $700,000 to its partner organizations. United Way President and CEO Christine Wiersema said there is still an additional $250,000 it will grant during the coming months and the organization received additional funds from the Idaho Community Program Grant to address COVID-19 related learning loss and basic needs for students.
“We’re trying to create equity in the classroom,” Wiersema said. “We want those kids to come to school feeling as proud as they do so they can learn with full bellies, clean socks, new shoes and clean clothes so they’re ready to learn.”
United Way funds 47 programs at 34 nonprofits and schools in its service area which includes Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton Counties.
Wiersema said grant awards are determined by community members who review organizations’ grant applications, who then make recommendations to United Way’s board of directors.
United Way Community Investment Coordinator Alyssa Sherwood said United Way couldn’t provide a full list of how much the organizations received, but awardsranged from around $5,000 upto $30,000, depending on the size of the program and the community need for it.
These programs provide many services including preparing meals to vulnerable community members and homebound seniors, funds for no-cost after-school programs, and rental assistance for families to stay in their homes, Sherwood said.
Among the programs are United Way’s SOAR After School, Kindergarten Bootcamp, Ready, set, Go!, Ready. Set. READ! and Backpack Program. United Way partners with several schools in eastern Idaho and organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, Museum of Idaho, Idaho Falls Salvation Army, Idaho Art Lab and senior centers, among others.
Sherwood said United Way was initially focused on serving Idaho Falls and the immediate area around the city but since the COVID-19 pandemic began, United Way has expanded into every county of the eastern Idaho service area.
“The reach (of United Way and its partners) is huge. We're in every single county that we serve,” Sherwood said.