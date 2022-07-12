Live music returns to The Waterfront at Snake River Landing this Thursday with the LIVE United Summer Concert Series brought to the community by United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County.
United Way announced in a news release the first concert on Thursday kicks off with local favorite County Line as the first of six free, family friendly concerts that start at 6 p.m. sharp with live music, food trucks and beverages.
Each week, United Way asks attendees to participate in supporting local nonprofits and bring items ranging from food, clothing, hygiene, and school supplies.
“Our concerts are an opportunity for community members to see and hear firsthand the work that United Way and its 47 partners are involved with on a local level,” United Way CEO Chris Wiersema said in the release.
United Way will share new books and book bags for children attending the concerts through its "Ready. Set. READ!" program and each concert will also have a hands-on science, technology, engineering, art and math projects for kids.
Community sponsors who help put on the concerts include Idaho Falls Community Hospital, Mountain View Hospital, Snake River Landing, ICCU, Westmark Credit Union, and PacificSource.
“This last year our ‘small but mighty’ United has doubled our community and grant funds to regional partners. These investments are made possible by donations to our Community Fund and the Idaho Community Project Grant,” Wiersema said in the release. “We’ve distributed over $1 million to regional nonprofits and partners. We’ve had the opportunity to expand and/or create 14 afterschool programs, distributed over 12,000 new books to children, helped to feed 103,000 meals to homebound community members and seniors, supported over 100 people receive legal services, over 150 patients received hospice care and supported over 120,000 regional community members receive food from local food pantries.
The 2022 LIVE United Summer Concert Series lineup is as follows:
· July 14 – County Line
Bring hygiene items to make kits for local nonprofits to distribute: shampoo, conditioner, combs, soap, deodorant, wet wipes, ChapStick, razors and feminine products
· July 22 – Rooke
Children/adults can make cards to brighten the day of those in hospice and those receiving Meals on Wheels.
· July 28 – Cold Dark Whiskey
Bring new children and adult sized underwear and socks to share with local homeless shelters and children’s programs.
· Aug 4 – Kris Lager Band
Bring school supplies for area children: pencils, paper, pens, crayons, colored pencils, glue sticks, folders, composition books.
· August 11 – The Opskamatrists
Bring shelf stable food items to share with local food pantries: peanut butter, tuna, canned fruits and vegetables, chili, soups, cereal, mac and cheese, etc.
· August 18 – The Cinders
Community Baby Shower sponsored by Mountain View & Idaho Falls Community Hospital: Bring formula, diapers, wipes, bottles, clothes, pacifiers and all baby related items to help struggling families in eastern Idaho.
The LIVE United Summer Concert Series takes place each Thursday night through Aug. 18 from 6-9 p.m. at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls. Visit United Way’s website for more information.