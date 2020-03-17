Several charities across Idaho Falls have banded together to coordinate their efforts to provide food and supplies to people in need during the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County is leading the effort to organize the food and volunteers needed by the Community Food Basket, Idaho Falls Senior Citizens' Community Center, the Salvation Army and other charitable groups.
United Way President Christine Wiersema said the groups started talking over the weekend when the first cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in Idaho. She said that United Way's position as an organization that funds other charitable groups put it in a good position to organize the efforts.
"This will all be based on availability, of course, which is why we need to community to step up with donations at this point," Wiersema said.
Currently around a third of Bonneville County residents are either in poverty or living below the ALICE threshold, where they do not earn enough to cover the basic costs of living in the area. ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. The senior center provides regular meals to more than 200 home-bound people through the Meals on Wheels program.
On Monday, the Idaho Commission on Aging recommended that the collective meal sites across the state close immediately to begin self-isolating, which ended the in-person meals available at the senior center and the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen. Soup Kitchen officials have announced that they will continue to provide lunches to-go for as long as possible.
The speed of the local changes has put smaller donation drives in flux this week. Hawthorne Elementary School Principal Katie Francis has started a collection at her school Monday to provide some of those supplies to families in need. After Idaho Falls School District 91 announced that school was canceled for Tuesday and the rest of the week, those supplies were folded into the United Way collection.
"I imagine that after hearing about all the restaurants that are closing down, in two weeks we're going to have a huge influx of community members who are going to need our help," Wiersema said.
The Idaho Community Foundation, United Way of the Treasure Valley and Idaho Nonprofit Center announced a COVID-19 response fund Tuesday morning. The fund will provide donated money to organizations across the state, with donors able to select a region they want to help out with or donate to a statewide fund.
Those interested in donating to the local fund can go to unitedwayif.org/covid-19-response or send checks to United Way at P.O. Box 51114, Idaho Falls, ID, 83405. Volunteers or those who need to request help can call 208-522-2674.