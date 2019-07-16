United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County is kicking off its fifth annual series of summer concerts and fundraising drives Thursday.
The Live United Summer Concert Series will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on each of the next six Thursdays at the Waterfront at Snake River Landing. Each of the free concerts includes a performance from a different live band and promotes a different project that the United Way is involved with across the county. Attendees to the free concert are asked to bring in items for the themed drive happening each week and help pack the kits that will be donated.
Thursday's concert is being performed by the Idaho Falls band County Line, and the local United Way is seeking donations of shampoo, conditioner, combs, soap, deodorant, Kleenex, wet wipes, chopsticks and feminine products to provide hygiene kits to the women helped by The Haven or the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center.
"It's a great opportunity to get involved in an environment that is encouraging and fun for the entire family," United Way President Christine Wiersema said.
Future weeks will include performances by other local bands as well as two from the East Coast, Upstate and the High Divers, along with requesting help from visitors to make cards for hospice care residents, school supplies for local children and baby shower baskets.
More information on the Live United concerts and drives is available online at unitedwayif.org.