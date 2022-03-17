During Women’s History Month, United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County is seeking to help eliminate a financial burden for some in acquiring essential feminine hygienic products.
The local United Way is establishing a program called Bags of Hope in Idaho Falls to help people have access to hygiene kits, including feminine wipes, sanitary napkins, tampons and razors.
“There are a ton of people out there that unfortunately don’t have access to these products,” said Ciarah Kluesner, United Way’s community engagement manager. “If you don’t have the money to buy food, that’s going to make it harder to get these items.”
Working with its nonprofit partners, United Way has set up multiple drop-off locations in the city where people can donate hygiene products in new or slightly used bags. Kluesner said carrying the products unconcealed can be embarrassing for some people and the bags are intended to help people feel comfortable and confident.
United Way will then distribute the bags to its local nonprofit partners, who will give the bags to individuals they service, Kluesner said. People can also contact United Way at 208-522-2674 if they are interested in getting a bag.
Many groups in the U.S. have been pushing to reduce costs of menstrual products, including Period Equity. The organization seeks to make menstrual products tax-free in every state and says these products represent an “unfair and discriminatory burden.”
According to the group’s estimations, a combined $120 million was brought to states that tax menstrual products and Idaho received about $1 million in 2020. Menstrual products in Idaho are taxed at the 6% sales tax and can’t be purchased with food stamps.
Kluesner said the average female can spend up to $300 a year on feminine hygiene products. According to a study published in Environmental Health Perspectives, U.S. women spend more than $2 billion combined every year on feminine hygiene products.
The Boise chapter of PERIOD, an international nonprofit advocating for affordable and equitable access to menstrual products, notes in an online petition to end taxes on menstrual products that other products including Viagra, prescription hair loss treatments and chainsaws are not taxed in Idaho.
Opponents of ending menstrual product taxes argue exempting these products will increase the tax rate of all other products so states can generate the same amount of revenue. The Tax Foundation, a Washington, D.C., tax policy nonprofit, says in an article on the taxation of menstrual products that all final consumer purchases should be taxed to maintain a sound sales tax policy, regardless of if those items are classified as necessities or luxuries.
A 2019 study published in Obstetrics and Gynecology and the National Library of Medicine found about two-thirds of low-income women can't afford menstrual products.
“Many of these women ‘make do’ with old cloth, toilet paper, or baby diapers. Most women in society can identify with improvising for a few hours if their menses start unexpectedly; but many women we surveyed must improvise all day, throughout their entire cycle, often every month,” the study says.
Nearly half the women surveyed in the study had to make the choice to either buy food or menstrual products during 2018. Kluesner said resorting to less sanitary items can lead to serious health issues.
“We want to make sure everyone can feel confident and comfortable and not have to use these things that were not intended to be used in that way,” Kluesner said.
Inadequate menstrual hygiene has been associated with infections and poor health-related quality-of-life, the Obstetrics and Gynecology study says. Negative experiences around menstruation have been associated with higher rates of school absenteeism and missed activities among urban adolescents in the U.S.
The Bags of Hope program runs until April 11 but Kluesner said United Way intends to keep this service running longer through the year in the future.
Kluesner said United Way is using a social media campaign to try and track which locations are best for programs like Bags of Hope. Individuals donating bags can take a picture and mention the drop-off location while donating and post it with the #UnitedWay and #BagsofHope tags to help the organization.
Hygiene kits can be dropped off at the following locations:
• United Way's lobby, located in U.S. Bank on Shoup Ave.
• Ammon and Idaho Falls Citizens Community Bank branches, located on 25th and Utah Ave.
• Title One, located just off Sunnyside Road.
• Thrivent Financial on Channing Way.
• American Staffing on the corner of 12th and Woodruff Avenue.
• Berkshire and Hathaway Home Services in Snake River Landing.
• Progrexion on International Way next to Idaho Falls Regional Airport.