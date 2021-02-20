University of Idaho Extension is offering a Dining with Diabetes program in the month of March to help people with Type 2 diabetes identify and understand important information on how to manage the disease.
Participants will learn about diabetes and how to manage it through meal planning, portion control, understanding labels and physical activity.
Online program includes:
— An initial phone call from the instructor to ensure participants understand how to access the course.
— Access to one introduction module and four pre-recorded and structured lesson modules and recipe demonstrations on Google Classroom.
Online access to the introduction module and lesson one will be provided to all registrants on Feb. 26.
— Online chat with instructors and other participants.
— Access to weekly, live Q&A sessions on Thursdays — March 4, 11, 18, 25 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mountain Time and 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The registration deadline is 5 p.m. on Feb. 25.
To register, visit bit.ly/2NxSEGi.