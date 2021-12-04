The holiday season is underway in the Idaho Falls area and many organizations are hosting events and festivities for local residents to participate in through December.
Here’s some festive events available for residents near Idaho Falls:
n Dec. 6: Idaho Falls Choralaires Christmas Concert: “Christmas with the Choralaires,” 7 p.m., at the Hillcrest Performing Arts Center.
n Dec. 10 and Dec. 11: Nutcracker Ballet Presented by Idaho Ballet Theatre, 7 p.m. both days at the Colonial Theater. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children under 13.
n Dec. 10-23: Village Lights at the Christmas River, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Dec. 10-16 (closed on Sunday), and 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Dec. 17-23 (closed on Sunday) at 501 N 3100 E in Menan. Admission is $8 per person or $25 per immediate family unit (does not include grandparents, nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins, etc.) from Dec. 10-16. Beginning Dec. 17, admission is $8 per person or $30 per family. Kids 2 and under are free.
n Dec. 11: Vocal Affinity’s “O Wondrous Mystery” annual Christmas concert, 7:30 p.m. at the Rexburg Tabernacle Civic Center. Tickets are $10.
n Dec 12: South East Idaho Mystic Leader’s Guild’s “Yule Ball: Masquerade,” 6 p.m. at the Snake River Event Center. Tickets are $75.
n Dec. 18: “The Johnson Files: An Improvised Christmas Tour” comedy show, 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at the Colonial Theater. Ticket prices range from $25-$35.
n Dec. 20-23. AND X Entertainment’s “Deck the Halls,” 6 p.m. all three nights located at the Westbank Convention Center in Idaho Falls.
n Dec. 20-23: LaBelle Lake Ice Palace, open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. Tentatively opening (due to warm weather) in between Dec. 20-23 through February. Located at 688 North 4200 East in Rigby. Ticket prices vary depending on activities and age.