There are several New Year’s Eve events for people living in the Idaho Falls area to attend, ranging from electronic dance parties to celebrations at local restaurants.
Here are some ways people can spend New Year’s:
Snake River Event Center:
Idaho Falls Largest New Year’s Eve Party
The Snake River Event Center is hosting its New Year’s party at 8 p.m. on Friday at 780 Lindsay Blvd. Local DJ Tyler Brooks and local bands Close to Midnight and Cold Water will perform for attendees on the dance floor.
There will be two bars and concessions available inside. Sparkling white wine and sparkling cider will also be available for attendees as the clock strikes midnight. Guests can also choose to order a New Year’s dinner for two from Red’s Grill or book a room at the Shilo Inn.
General admission is $20 per ticket and tickets can be purchased online on the Snake River Event Center’s website.
Resonance NYE at the Gem
The Gem, an Idaho Falls event venue, is hosting its New Year’s party from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the venue located at 216 First St.
The event is open to people aged 16 and older and will feature a variety of artists performing throughout the night including Xhale Ghost, a live music performance trio from Sacramento, Calif. The artists are members of the Hastati Music Network, a collective that provides services including equipment rentals, marketing advice, artist management and graphic design for the artists.
General admission tickets are available to purchase from Hastati at posh.vip/e/resonance-nye. Tier One tickets are $10 and Tier Two tickets are $17.50.
Idaho Falls Elks #1087’s New Year’s 2022
Community members and veterans are invited to attend the Idaho Falls Elks #1087’s New Year’s party at 8 p.m. on Friday in the club’s ballroom located at 640 E. Elva St.
Hired Gun Co., a local band that plays at venues in eastern Idaho, will perform during the event. Admission is free but the club asks guests to bring an appetizer or dessert to share.
Restaurants
Some restaurants in Idaho Falls are hosting New Year’s Eve parties and celebrations with dancing and live music performances on Friday including Mac n’ Kelly’s Pub & Grill, Roadhouse Saloon and the Celt Pub.
Mac n’ Kelly’s will host an electronic dance party starting at 8 p.m. on Friday at the restaurant located at 1560 Lindsay Blvd.
Roadhouse Saloon is celebrating its sixth-year anniversary with a New Year’s party starting at 9 p.m. Friday and continuing until 2 a.m. on Saturday. The restaurant is located at 1680 Lindsay Blvd.
The Celt Pub’s party begins 8 p.m. on Friday at 398 W. Broadway St. Tickets are $8 for people who call ahead and $10 at the door. Half of the ticket proceeds will go to the Idaho Falls Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center.