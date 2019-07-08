While two wildfires died down Monday, thunderstorms and an upcoming heat wave are increasing the chance of new fires in the region.
Two wildfires — the Horse Butte fire, 17 miles northwest of Aberdeen, and the Lake Channel fire, 7 miles north of Raft River — which lightning sparked over the weekend, are expected to be under control or fully contained by Monday evening, according to Jared Fisher, fire information officer for the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center.
"They're both looking pretty good," he said. "Containment has held well."
Fisher said the agency's firefighters are now more concerned about new fires than the two that are dying down.
More thunderstorms are again putting the region at risk. The National Weather Service issued on Monday a red flag warning, a signal to firefighting and land management agencies that conditions are ideal for wildfires, encompassing a large area of southern and eastern Idaho, from Twin Falls to the Island Park Reservoir.
Looking at a weather radar, Tim Axford, a forecaster in the National Weather Service’s Pocatello office, said a storm cell near Malad City would likely bring bring lightning Monday. Rain would be helpful but not enough to stop a fire, Axford said.
On top of thunderstorms, a heat wave is on the way to eastern Idaho. For more than a week, starting Wednesday, temperatures are expected to be over 90 degrees.
The temperatures are above average (86 was the historical average on Monday), but the prolonged heat isn't unprecedented for the region. Last year, Pocatello saw more than a month of 90-degree-plus temperatures, Axford said.
"It's above average, but it's not scorching," he said.
With the heat and thunderstorms comes an increased chance of fires.
"If we have some lightning in the area, with the heat, we can expect the continual threat of fire," Axford said.
And the heat isn't going away.
"It looks like the warmth stays with us pretty much through the end of July," Axford said.