Update:
Deputies and emergency personnel have cleared the scene of this incident and determined there is no further threat or cause for alarm. Upon investigation it appears there was some confusion in conversation between an employee and a customer at the Jiffy Lube that resulted in a call to dispatch advising of a possible bomb device at that location.
All parties relating to this call were interviewed and Deputies determined there was no criminal action necessary. Bomb Squad resources checked the area as a precaution and found no further cause for concern.
Original news release:
Bonneville County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a bomb threat at a business near 25th E. and Sunnyside Rd. Deputies have the scene secured and a person detained relating to this call. Bomb Squad personnel from the Sheriff's Office and Idaho Falls Police are also on scene and are working on clearing the area in question of any potential hazardous items.
Nearby businesses and schools in the affected area have or are being contacted by deputies and made aware of the situation for safety purposes. The area in question is secured and there is no known threat to the public outside of it.
Deputies are continuing to investigate and no further information is available at this time.