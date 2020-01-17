Update:
Crews located and stopped the gas leak on Broadway. The leak was found at a light pole near the intersection of Broadway and I-15. They have opened one of the westbound lanes. However, as the leak was found on the east side of the intersection, the eastbound lanes remain closed and traffic will continue to be diverted around that area for at least two days as they work to repair the leak. Please slow down, use caution and watch out for workers in the area.
Intermountain Gas reported that access to all businesses is open and can return to normal operations. The cause of the leak has not been determined.
Original release:
Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the intersection of Broadway and I-15 today after a section of Broadway was closed down late yesterday afternoon due to a gas leak. Motorists are encouraged to plan alternate routes.
The Idaho Falls Police Department has blocked off Broadway from S. Utah Avenue west to Saturn Avenue as crews continue to locate and stop the gas leak that was reported at approximately 5:05 p.m. on Jan. 16. While the southbound on-ramp at Broadway is closed, there are no closures to I-15 due to the gas leak. There have been no injuries associated with this incident.
Air monitoring reveals that the gas levels have gone down this morning and crews believe they have isolated the issue. Idaho Falls Power has turned off power to the light at the intersection of Broadway and I-15, allowing crews to safely drill around electrical wiring.
Last night, firefighters and employees from Intermountain Gas monitored carbon monoxide and natural gas levels every 30 minutes at each of the businesses and the manholes in the area. Three businesses on the west side of I-15 were evacuated last night as a precautionary measure to include O’Brady’s Restaurant, Lend Nation and Jack in the Box. Those businesses will remain closed until the leak has been located and stopped.
We do not have an estimated time of completion at this time. We will continue to post updates on the Idaho Falls Fire Department Facebook page and provide updates to our local media partners.