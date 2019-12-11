Update 2:37 p.m.
On Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 10:50 AM, Idaho State Police investigated an injury crash southbound on Interstate 15 at milepost 88, south of Blackfoot.
Nicholas Transtrum, 45, of Blackfoot, was travelling southbound in a 2000 Ford F250 pulling a 2014 food truck trailer when he left the right side of the roadway and struck the guard rail. The trailer flipped and caught fire. Landan Van Cleave, 19, of Blackfoot and Teigen Erickson, 20, of Ammon were passengers in the vehicle.
All occupants were wearing a seatbelt. Transtrum was transported by ground ambulance to Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot. The southbound lanes were blocked for approximately 2 hours.
This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.
Update 11:53 a.m.
The left lane of travel is now open southbound Interstate 15 and milepost 89.
Original post:
Idaho State Police is currently on scene of multiple crashes on Interstate 15 between Pocatello and Blackfoot. Southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 89 is completely blocked at this time.
Idaho State Police urges drivers to slow down and drive with caution. Travelers are urged to avoid the area if possible.