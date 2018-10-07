Update:
UPDATE: Amber Ashelly Roy and her daughter Debbie Lynn have been found safe and unharmed, family members report.
Original article:
BLACKFOOT — A pregnant woman and her 9-year-old daughter are both missing and their family is asking for the public's help in locating them.
Amber Ashelly Roy and her daughter Debbie Lynn, both of Blackfoot, were last seen late Friday afternoon at the Ridley's supermarket in Blackfoot.
Their family said they have no idea where Amber and Debbie Lynn could be and their disappearances have been reported to law enforcement.
The pregnant mother drives a black 2006 Nissan Murano crossover SUV and the whereabouts of the vehicle are also unknown, her family said.
Amber's family is especially worried about her because she suffers from epilepsy and heart and kidney problems.
Amber is 31 years old and is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 129 pounds. She has red and black hair, hazel eyes and usually wears glasses.
Amber has piercings on her ear, tongue and belly button and scars on her stomach and left leg. She has tattoos on her right calf (Harry Potter and an owl), right thigh (butterfly), right arm (compass) and left side (devil heart).
Debbie Lynn has red hair and hazel eyes. She is 4 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. Her left arm is currently in a pink and purple cast because of a broken elbow and she has burn scars on her right foot.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Amber and Debbie Lynn, please contact Blackfoot police immediately at 208-785-1234.