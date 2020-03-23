Update 10:40 p.m.
On Monday, March 23rd, 2020, at approximately 6:00 P.M., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle fatality crash on State Highway 33 at milepost 118, East of Newdale.
Michael Rammell, 76, of Tetonia, was headed eastbound on State Highway 33 in a 2018 Lexus RX4. Jesus Villalba, 37, of St. Anthony, was headed westbound on State Highway in a 2004 Chevy Silverado Pickup Truck. Villalba veered out of the lane of travel and entered the eastbound lane and struck Rammell. Villalba's vehicle came to rest in the middle of the road and Rammell's vehicle came to rest on the south shoulder. Both eastbound and westbound lanes were blocked for approximately two hours.
Villalba succumbed to his injuries at the scene and Rammel was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Both occupants were wearing their seat belts.
Idaho State Police was assisted by Madison County Sheriff's Office, Fremont County Sheriff's Office, Teton County Sheriff's Office, and Idaho Transportation Department.
Next of kin has been notified. All lanes are back open.
Original post:
Idaho State Police is investigating a multi-vehicle crash on eastbound SH33 at milepost 118, East of Newdale. At this time there is complete lane blockage in both directions. More information will be released when it becomes available.