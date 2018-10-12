Update:
On October 11, 2018, at approximately 8:29 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle injury crash and a secondary three-vehicle property damage crash on Interstate 15, northbound and southbound, near milepost 78, just south of Fort Hall.
Cory Ihler, 49, of Malad City, was driving northbound on Interstate 15 near milepost 78 in a 2002 GMC pickup pulling a utility trailer with a UTV on the trailer. Lucas Stokes, 27, of Pinegree, was also driving northbound on Interstate 15 behind Ihler in a 2011 Kia Optima. Stokes rear ended the utility trailer, and Ihler lost control of his pickup and trailer. The pickup and trailer exited the northbound lane of travel and entered the median, where both the pickup and trailer overturned. The pickup came to rest in the southbound left lane of Interstate 15.
As southbound traffic slowed for the pickup, Sherill Grimmett, 71, of Pocatello, was traveling southbound on Interstate 15 near milepost 78 in a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox. Grimmett rear ended a 2011 Toyota 4Runner, driven by Sterling Low, 68, of Alberta, Canada. The Toyota rear ended a 2011 Ford Taurus, driven by Kristy Mickelsen, 31, of Idaho Falls.
Ihler was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.
The northbound lanes of travel were blocked for approximately 3 hours. One southbound lane was blocked for approximately 4 hours.
The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
The Idaho State Police was assisted by Fort Hall emergency services, Bannock County Sheriff?s Office, Bannock County Search and Rescue, and Chubbuck PD.
Original article:
Idaho State Police is currently investigating a crash on Interstate 15 around milepost 79, south of Fort Hall.
The southbound and northbound lanes are blocked at this time; motorists are advised to avoid the area until the scene is cleared. More information will be released when it becomes available.