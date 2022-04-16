Despite recent snows and even with the region's eight- to 14-day forecast calling for cooler and wetter weather through the end of April, the area's water supply outlook isn't promising.
That was the takeaway from Thursday's Idaho Water Supply Committee in Boise.
"The Upper Snake Reservoir system is still very low … reservoirs were drawn down to the bone after last year’s dry spring/summer," wrote Steve Stuebner, who handles communications for the Idaho Department of Water Resources.
The overall runoff forecast from the Northwest River Forecast Center for the Upper Snake as of Wednesday shows the Snake River above American Falls at 82% of normal and Island Park at 72% of normal.
Jeremy Dalling, the Upper Snake Field Office River and Reservoir operations lead for the Bureau of Reclamation, told the committee that the Upper Snake system is at 59% of capacity with Island Park at 93% of capacity and Palisades and Jackson Lake at 39% and 22%, respectively.
Island Park Reservoir is expected to fill by May, but neither Jackson Lake nor Palisades are expected to fill this year.
Depending on how much more snow and rain the region receives, the runoff in the Snake could be "one of the lowest on record" due to low snowpack, Dalling told the committee.