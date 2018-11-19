A group that helps child abuse victims in eastern Idaho is looking for the location for its first independent office, which it plans to open next year.
Upper Valley Child Advocacy Center has been based in the Family Crisis Center in Rexburg for the last three years. The group works with police officers and prosecutors to safely interview young victims of sexual or domestic assault and helps the children receive the medical help they need.
The center’s three directors are the only full-time employees and trained child advocates. Co-director Kimber Tower said the group initially expected to help around 20 young victims per year when it started in 2015 but now sees more than 100 cases each year. The team regularly meets with new victims to conduct interviews for police investigations and are involved in a dozen cases at a time in the judicial system.
“The entire team sits down to talk about what happened and decide what to do next, so the family always knows what is happening with their case,” Tower said.
The National Children’s Alliance reported that 2,278 children were helped by child advocacy centers in Idaho last year and nearly two-thirds of them reported sexual abuse during their forensic interview.
As the number of cases the child advocates handled grew, it became clear they couldn’t continue to operate at the Family Crisis Center, which focuses on domestic violence and sexual assault in adults. Family Crisis Center Director Margie Harris said that the number of victims that the two groups dealt with and the increasing need for privacy for the children strained the partnership between the groups.
“It was stretching our resources and we felt like the ones involved would do really well on their own,” Harris said.
The Child Advocacy Center became a nonprofit as part of its separation from the Family Crisis Center and started applying for federal grants to help it afford a new office. While the center is scheduled to move out of its current location in June, the directors have not had luck in finding a new location.
Tower said they were looking at several options for the center, including both home offices and commercial spaces. The closest of the state’s five child advocacy centers is in Pocatello, so the Upper Valley center would like to remain centrally located near Jefferson County if possible. She also said the agency is always looking for help from the public, whether it’s volunteers who can clear a background check or donations of clothes and other items for the children they see.
“We really need things like blankets and pillows, those little material comfort items that people don’t know we have to get,” Tower said.
Upper Valley Child Advocacy Center has aided more than 300 children since they first started operating. Until June it will continue working out of the Family Crisis Center at 16 E. Main St. in Rexburg. Cases of abuse can be reported to the Idaho Child Abuse Hotline at 855-552-5437.