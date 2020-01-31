The U.S. State Department is advising against all travel to China as the number of cases of a worrying new virus spiked more than tenfold in a week, including the highest death toll in a 24-hour period reported Friday.
The coronavirus has infected almost 10,000 people globally in just two months, a worrying sign of its spread that prompted the World Health Organization to declare the outbreak a global emergency.
The State Department's travel advisory told Americans in China to consider departing using commercial means and requested that all non-essential U.S. government personnel defer travel in light of the virus.
Although it's on the other side of the globe, the impacts are being felt in eastern Idaho, where several businesses have relationships. Idaho Falls-based Melaleuca broke ground for its new Chinese headquarters in Shanghai on Dec. 16.
China as of Friday morning counted 9,692 confirmed cases with a death toll of 213, including 43 new fatalities. The vast majority of the cases have been in Hubei province and its provincial capital, Wuhan, where the first illnesses were detected in December. No deaths have been reported outside China.
The National Health Commission reported 171 cases have been "cured and discharged from hospital." WHO has said most people who got the illness had milder cases, though 20 percent experienced severe symptoms. Coronavirus symptoms include fever and cough and in severe cases, shortness of breath and pneumonia.
Experts say there is significant evidence the virus is spreading among people in China and WHO noted with its emergency declaration Thursday it was especially concerned that some cases abroad also involved human-to-human transmission. It defines an international emergency as an "extraordinary event" that constitutes a risk to other countries and requires a coordinated international response.
American companies with business in China could be especially vulnerable to coronavirus. Melaleuca is one of Idaho Falls’ largest businesses with ties to that country. China, where it has 1,800 employees, is Melaleuca's largest market outside of the United States. Melaleuca has headquarters in Shanghai, two manufacturing facilities, four distribution centers and around 30 stores. Melaleuca does have one store in the disease’s epicenter of Wuhan. These factors have caused the company to begin taking aggressive measures against the coronavirus.
“We’re concerned for our employees. We’re concerned for our customers. We’re concerned for the Chinese people,” Jerry Felton, president of international at Melaleuca.
According to Felton, many employees travel back and forth between China and Idaho Falls. Felton himself spends approximately three months per year in China.
In response to the disease, Melaleuca created a global crisis group around 10 days ago. This crisis group is made up of company leaders from every market in Asia as well as those in Idaho Falls. The group has been having conference calls every evening to discuss how to deal with the coronavirus.
“Every single night, we put together our protocols and our processes for employees who are coming to work; what they should do and how we will support them,” Felton said.
According to Felton, everyone who walks through Melaleuca doors in China will be given both a mask and have their temperature taken, as per government orders to businesses. Unique to Melaleuca, however, will be that everyone also will be given a Melaleuca-brand disinfectant called Sol-U-Guard Botanical. Felton said this product, along with all cleaning and sanitizing products, have seen increased sales across their Asian markets since news of the coronavirus broke.
So far, these protocols haven’t had a chance to be implemented. Like many large businesses in the country, Melaleuca has shuttered all its stores' doors in China in response to government directives. Felton said the stores should be back open on Feb. 12.
On Friday, the company had its first employee return from China since the outbreak. The employee is a Chinese citizen who now lives in Idaho Falls and works in the financial team. He went back both for work and to visit his family for the recent Chinese Lunar New Year.
“He just got caught up in all of this while he was over there,” Felton said.
Upon landing, the employee was tested by a doctor and will now work from home for 14 days before being cleared to return to the office by that same doctor. Melaleuca plans to continue this procedure with any employees traveling from China for the foreseeable future.
“That is very aggressive. He hasn’t been in Wuhan, but we’re taking all the precautions necessary to make sure none of our employees are affected by that,” Felton said.
Those aren’t the only steps Melaleuca is taking. During the first quarter of the year, the company traditionally holds conventions. At these conventions, marketing executives from around the country visit one another, announce new products and incentives, and conduct new training.
One week ago, the company made the decision to cancel all conventions in China, as well as the majority of conventions in other parts of Asia. Both Felton and company owner Frank VanderSloot had planned to be in China for the conventions.
“We had 27 individuals ready to travel to these conventions and do work over the next two months. We’ve canceled all of that,” Felton said.
Felton felt confident about these decisions after the United States travel ban on Friday.
“We feel like we’re ahead of the game; we’re anticipating things,” Felton said.
Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center is also anticipating things. This week, the hospital put up signs detailing who is at risk of the coronavirus and what the symptoms look like. Yet April Walker, infection prevention manager at EIRMC, was clear that Idaho Falls residents have nothing to worry about at the moment.
“Right now, the CDC in collaboration with the World Health Organization has determined that the risk for the coronavirus in the United States is low at this point in time,” Walker said.
Walker said that the health care center has a process in place to deal with airborne viruses that EIRMC staff practices often.
“If we do have a person to come into this facility and meets (coronavirus) criteria, we rapidly triage them, and we put them into isolation, and we place a mask on them. We escort the patient to what is called a negative pressure room. This is special isolation room set by CDC guidelines. Our employees then would implement a combination of our standard everyday precaution practices,” Walker said.
These precautions include gloves, gowns, high-quality masks, respirators with filters, eye protection and face shields.
EIRMC employees would then call the state Department of Health and Welfare, which would then take over in creating a plan of care for the affected patients, though EIRMC employees would be the ones carrying out this plan. The patient would be given three separate types of tests: upper respiratory, lower respiratory and blood. The state would take possession of those tests and send them out of state for CDC for testing. EIRMC would continue to care for the patient before, during and after testing.
Though the chances of the virus coming to eastern Idaho anytime soon continue to be low, EIRMC hospital spokesperson Coleen Niemann believes EIRMC would be equipped to deal with it should things change in the future.
“We absolutely feel confident that we could handle it if the virus came to Idaho Falls. We would be able to handle the patient population,” Niemann said,