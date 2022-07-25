Wildfires Reforestation

FILE — Contract workers hired by the State of California carry giant sequoia seedlings to be planted on a hillside in Mountain Home State Demonstration Forest outside Springville, Calif., on April 26, 2022. The Biden administration on Monday, July 25, 2022, said it plans to replant trees on millions of acres of burned and dead woodlands as officials struggle to counter the increasing toll on the nation's forests from wildfires, insects and other manifestations of climate change. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, File)

 Carlos Avila Gonzalez

BILLINGS, Mont. — The Biden administration on Monday announced plans to replant trees on millions of acres of burned and dead woodlands as officials struggle to counter the increasing toll on the nation's forests from wildfires, insects and other manifestations of climate change.

Destructive fires in recent years that burned too hot for forests to quickly regrow have far outpaced the government's capacity to replant trees. That's created a backlog of 4.1 million acres in need of replanting, officials said.

