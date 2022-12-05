The USS Idaho, a Virginia-class nuclear powered attack submarine scheduled to be christened in 2024 and commissioned into active U.S. Navy service in 2025 is welcoming a new commander, Cmdr. Randall Leslie.

The submarine was ordered in April 2014, announced by the Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus in August 2015, at a ceremony in Idaho. The keel laying ceremony, the formal recognition of the start of a ship's construction, took place five years later in 2020 at the Quonset Point Facility of General Dynamics Electric Boat in North Kingston, Rhode Island.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.