Cmdr. Nicholas Meyers, the first commanding officer of the crew of the future USS Idaho, delivers his remarks during a change-of-command ceremony held Dec. 2 at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut. Cmdr. Meyers was relieved by Cmdr. Randall Leslie at the ceremony.
Cmdr. Randall Leslie is piped ashore following the traditional change-of-command ceremony. Cmdr. Leslie relieved Cmdr. Nicholas Meyers as commanding officer of the crew of the future USS Idaho.
courtesy of USS Idaho officials, John Narewski
The USS Idaho, a Virginia-class nuclear powered attack submarine scheduled to be christened in 2024 and commissioned into active U.S. Navy service in 2025 is welcoming a new commander, Cmdr. Randall Leslie.
The submarine was ordered in April 2014, announced by the Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus in August 2015, at a ceremony in Idaho. The keel laying ceremony, the formal recognition of the start of a ship's construction, took place five years later in 2020 at the Quonset Point Facility of General Dynamics Electric Boat in North Kingston, Rhode Island.
The USS Idaho is the fifth vessel to be named after the state and will follow in the tradition of the four previous ships bearing the same name, the last being Battleship 42, a New Mexico-class battleship commissioned more than 100 years ago in 1919, serving during World War II. Battleship 42 was involved in the battle of Iwo Jima and Okinawa and was present during the signing of the formal surrender in Tokyo Bay in 1945.
Leslie took the helm in a Fridaychange-of-command ceremony at Submarine Base New London, Groton, Connecticut. He follows Cmdr. Nicholas Meyers, who had served in a pre-commissioning crew since 2020.
Meyers was assigned to the under-construction submarine in preparation for its eventual launch, a USS Idaho commissioning committee news release said.
While the submarine originally was set to be in commission in 2023, USS Idaho officials have re-scheduled the commission for 2025.
Leslie is grateful for the work put in by the previous commander and is looking forward to the years of service ahead of him.
“ … It’s a true honor for me to take command now and serve with this tremendous crew as we work with our Electric Boat teammates to get the Gem of the Fleet ready for sea,” Leslie said in the release.
The USS Idaho Commissioning Committee is led by former Idaho Gov.Dirk Kempthorne, the committee's advisory board chairman.
The USS Idaho motto reflects Idaho's own state motto: "Esto Perpetua," or, Let it be perpetual, or forever.
