A St. George, Utah, man was airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center on Tuesday morning after he crashed his motorcycle on the 167 offramp on southbound Interstate 15 at Dubois.
Lee Backus, 59, was traveling south on a 2013 Suzuki motorcycle when he left the road and lost control of the motorcycle and was ejected from the bike, an Idaho State Police news release said. Backus was wearing a helmet.
Backus was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.