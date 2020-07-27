On Saturday, July 25, 2020, at approximately 4:49 P.M., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle, fatality crash, westbound on US20 at Red Rock Road, in Island Park.
Curt Kellinger, 61, of Island Park, was stopped at the intersection of Red Rock Road and US20, attempting to make a left turn onto eastbound US20 in a 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup pulling a horse trailer. Kellinger pulled into the intersection and came to a stop due to traffic, blocking the westbound lane of US20 with the horse trailer. Steven Nelson, 72, of Logan, UT, was driving westbound on US20 on a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Nelson collided with the horse trailer.
Nelson succumbed to his injuries on scene. Next of kin has been notified.
Both westbound and eastbound lanes of travel were blocked for approximately three hours while crews investigated. Idaho State Police was assisted by Fremont County Sheriff's Office.