One person died and another was injured Monday after the two ran through a stop sign on a snowmobile in West Yellowstone, hit an SUV and were thrown off.
One rider was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the West Yellowstone Police Department.
The other rider was transported by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. That person is in critical condition, according to West Yellowstone police.
The two riders were vacationing and rented the snowmobile from a local business, according to West Yellowstone police. Their names have not yet been released.
The two were riding south on Dunraven Street approaching the intersection with Gibbon Avenue. After hitting the SUV at 3:30 p.m., the snowmobile ricocheted and hit another car stopped at the intersection. All passengers in the two cars were uninjured.
The wreck is still under investigation.