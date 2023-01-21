For local health care professionals, a drop in kindergarten vaccination rates could be caused by many factors but its effects will always be the same — more sick children and less control of the problem.
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study released Jan. 12 found rates had dropped again nationally in the 2021-22 school year, to about 93% with the new numbers suggesting that as many as 275,000 kindergartners in the country lack full vaccine protection.
“Falling vaccination rates open the door to outbreaks of diseases once thought to be in the rearview mirror,” experts said in an Associated Press article. “They point to a case of paralytic polio reported last year in New York, and to recent measles surges in Minnesota and Ohio.”
According to data from the Idaho Division of Public Health, local districts are not exempt from the downward trend.
Idaho Falls School District 91 showed that 91.3% of students had updated vaccination records and Bonneville Joint School District 93 showed a percentage of 93.7% in the 2021-22 school year.
While eastern Idaho has historically reported higher percentage rates than other areas of the state, the region is still steadily decreasing, with local districts dropping nearly 3% within the last two years.
Building trust in vaccinations “is something that has to happen at the local and community level,” said Dr. Georgina Peacock, director of the CDC’s immunization division.
Even though local districts are both within two percentage points of the national average, the state is proving its distrust, dropping to 86.4%, more than 7% below the national immunization rate of 93.6%, according to data from the CDC.
“Some is due to false information, including misinformation, and disinformation,” said Nikki Sayer, the main immunization coordinator for Eastern Idaho Public Health. “While only a few percentage points drop here and there, this vaccine or another, the necessity of having most of the population fully protected via vaccination, especially to protect the youngest” is still vital.
With an increased number of Idaho students entering the school system without receiving their recommended list of vaccines, all parties have become fearful of the outcomes. Teachers, students, doctors and parents who do and do not vaccinate alike hope that the children will remain healthy despite being open to the spread of more dangerous diseases.
The Eastern Idaho Public Health website said “whenever children are brought into group settings, there is a potential for the spread of infectious disease. To help protect children and others from vaccine-preventable diseases, certain immunizations are required before children may attend licensed childcare facilities and public, private, and parochial schools in Idaho.”
This week, the CDC launched a campaign titled, “Let’s RISE” — an acronym for Routine Immunizations on Schedule for Everyone, which includes new educational materials that help doctors talk to families about necessary vaccinations.
The pandemic disrupted vaccinations and other routine health care for children, and taxed the ability of school administrators and nurses to track which children were not up-to-date on shots, the Associated Press article said.
CDC officials said decreased confidence in vaccines is another contributor.
“I think it’s a combination of all those things,” Peacock said.
Along with a steady drop in updated immunizations, state and local districts alike are seeing a rise in the use of exemption status, made possible by state laws allowing parents the right to make their child exempt, allowing students to attend public schools while exempting them from their immunizations.
Idaho law allows a parent or guardian to claim an immunization exemption for their child for medical, religious, or other reasons. A medical exemption must be completed by a licensed physician, and exemptions for religious or other reasons should be documented on the Idaho Immunization Program form.
Parents or guardians may also claim an immunization exemption by providing a signed written statement when entering their child into school and/or childcare.
The national exemption rate sits at 2% while the state of Idaho has an average of 9.8%, increasing 1.6% from the 2019-2021 school year.
Several state schools are in the double digits, with some area schools such as Mountain View and Rimrock elementary among them.
As immunization rates drop and exemption rates rise, Idaho physicians work to inform the public about the benefits of vaccinating their children and the dangers of avoiding it.
Through the Idaho Immunization Coalition and Idaho Immunization Program there have been many efforts to increase rates, including billboards and commercials on getting vaccinated.
“Eastern Idaho Public Health works hard along with other providers to assure there are no missed opportunities to vaccinate,” Sayer said.
The public health association has partnered with many schools in its eight-county region, including Bonneville, Custer, Clark, Jefferson, Fremont, Lemhi, Madison and Teton, hoping to assure there are frequent opportunities for vaccination.
The public health center also offers “No Out of Pocket” vaccine clinics for children, providing free vaccinations to decrease disparities in the community as well as offering drive-through flu/COVID clinics in October and November.
