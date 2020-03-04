Lori Vallow appeared in Kauai, Hawaii court again for just two minutes on Wednesday to update the judge on the status of her extradition. The prosecutor confirmed in the hearing that the transport team from Idaho had arrived and was prepared to fly Vallow to Idaho that evening.
Vallow’s attorney Daniel Hempey told the judge that Vallow would be invoking her Fifth Amendment right to remain silent.
“She should not be questioned without an attorney present during the transport, while waiting for the plane or when they land in Idaho. ... I want to make a record of that so her Idaho attorney may suppress any statements that they might elicit, try to elicit,” her attorney stated in court.
According to legal documents, Vallow has changed legal counsel for the third time. She will now be represented in Idaho by Edwina E. Elcox and Brian L. Webb of Brian Webb Legal from Eagle and Mark L. Means of Means Law and Mediation from Meridian.
Her new attorneys have already filed two motions. The first was a motion for an oral argument as to the reduction of Vallow’s bond, currently set at $5 million. The motion requested this argument take place at the arraignment hearing scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday.
Vallow's legal team also filed a “request for discovery to plaintiff,” meaning she and her legal team want to see information and material to be used as evidence against her by the prosecution. Those requested items included: statements made by Lori, Lori’s prior criminal record, documents, tangible objects, test results, prosecution witnesses, expert witnesses, unredacted copies of police reports, handwritten notes, Brady material (evidence favorable to Vallow), law enforcement dispatch tapes, evidence of other crime(s), tape recordings, and other information.
Chad Daybell, the fifth and newest husband of Vallow, arrived in Idaho on Friday. According to reports from local residents, he is back living in the home he and deceased wife Tammy purchased in Salem. A sign now appears on the door stating in large red letters: “We are not speaking with the media.” Another sign at the front of the driveway reads, “Private property. No trespassing.”