On Wednesday evening, Lori Vallow’s legal team asked that next week's preliminary hearing be pushed until May and that the judge be disqualified from the case.
Originally, the hearing was set for March 18 and March 19. At a March 6 hearing, both Prosecutor Rob Wood and Vallow’s attorney, Edwina Elcox, agreed to those dates. Now, Vallow’s other attorney, Mark Means, has requested that the dates be changed to May 7 and May 8 “for the reason that both parties require more time to exchange and review discovery.” Means filed a court document stating Vallow was waiving her right to have her preliminary hearing heard within 14 days.
Vallow is being held on the Madison County Jail on a $1 million bail as she faces charges related to the September disappearance of her two minor children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua "J.J." Vallow. Vallow is charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children as well as misdemeanors involving resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court.
“That is under consideration by the court at this time. Until a judge signs an order, the preliminary hearing date will stay as scheduled,” said Tammie Whyte, trial court administrator, regarding the date change.
On March 4, Vallow’s legal team filed a “request for discovery to plaintiff,” meaning she and her legal team want to see information and material to be used as evidence against her by the prosecution. Those requested items included: statements made by Lori, Lori’s prior criminal record, documents, tangible objects, test results, prosecution witnesses, expert witnesses, unredacted copies of police reports, handwritten notes, Brady material (evidence favorable to Vallow), law enforcement dispatch tapes, evidence of other crime(s), tape recordings, and other information.
Means also requested Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins be disqualified “without cause pursuant to Idaho Criminal Rule 25.”
Idaho Criminal Rule 25 allows each party is allowed to file one disqualification of a judge or magistrate without cause.
On Thursday afternoon, Wood filed an objection to the request to disqualify Eddins. According to Wood, the disqualification request was filed too late.