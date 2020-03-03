Lori Vallow will appear in court at 2 p.m. Friday in the Madison County Courthouse before Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins. The main intent of the hearing is to read the charges facing Vallow. Those charges include two counts of felony desertion of a child, as well as misdemeanor charges of resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime and contempt.
Vallow's charges are based on Rexburg police reporting that neither of her two minor children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old J.J. Vallow, have been seen since September.
Little information is known about Vallow’s extradition from Kauai, Hawaii. On Tuesday afternoon, Kauai Community Correctional Center confirmed Vallow was still being held in its facility on a $5 million bail.
Vallow originally sought to challenge her extradition to Idaho but later waived her challenge. A Kauai judge then instructed the prosecutor that Idaho authorities should pick Vallow up as soon as possible.
Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood requested on Tuesday that Vallow's a hearing date on March 9 be canceled due to compliance regarding subpoenas for J.J.'s schools in Arizona and Rexburg, as well as Vallow's rental and resort residences in Kauai.
On Tuesday, Madison County Court held an administrative hearing regarding courtroom conduct, after which the court issued a document outlining conduct rules during hearings related to Vallow's case. Originally, the first row of seating behind the defense table was to be reserved for Vallow’s family. Later, the court put out an amending document stating “court security and court personnel” would instead take the first two rows. Vallow’s family has now been given the third row behind the defense table.
Kay Woodcock, J.J.'s grandmother, expressed relief Tuesday after learning Vallow would be in an Idaho court this week.
“I’m optimistic. I’m excited that I can finally lay eyes on her. Maybe now she’ll start feeling the heat,” Woodcock told the Rexburg Standard Journal. “I’m just ready to get this legal stuff taken care of. But the one answer I want is: ‘Where are the kids?’”
The first row of seating behind the prosecution table on Friday will be reserved for relatives of Tylee and J.J. All other seating is open to the public and media as space permits. Cellphones are permitted in the court but may not be used for recording or photographing.
This will be Vallow’s first appearance in an Idaho court. She has appeared before a judge in Kauai twice regarding her extradition.
At an unspecified later date, Vallow will appear in court again at which time Eddins will decide whether there is enough evidence to proceed with charges against Vallow. Then, Vallow will have an arraignment trial at which she will enter a plea of either guilty or not guilty. No dates have been set for any court appearance after Friday.
Vallow has lied repeatedly to police about her children's whereabouts and instructed others to lie as well. She and her new husband, Chad Daybell, have been living on Kauai since the beginning of December, yet there is no evidence the children have been living with them or anyone else.
The Tuesday hearing comes the day after an FBI vehicle arrived in Rexburg. The blue and white van with the words "Federal Bureau of Investigation Mobile Command Center" was spotted parked behind the Rexburg police station on Monday afternoon.
FBI agents were among the law enforcement personnel to search the Salem home of Chad Daybell, Lori Vallow's new husband, on Jan. 3 in relation to the suspicious death of Daybell's former wife Tammy in October. Also taking part in the search of the Daybell home were the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Rexburg Police Department.
Tammy Daybell’s body was exhumed from her grave in Utah and has been submitted for an autopsy. The results of that autopsy haven't been released.
“Our mobile command center is in Rexburg as part of our continued assistance in the case. It's there for logistical support,” said FBI spokesperson Sarah Barker.