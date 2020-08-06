Lori Vallow’s attorney Mark Means has waived her preliminary hearing, and the case will head to trial in district court.
A last-minute hearing was held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday through Zoom to discuss the waiver. In attendance were Means, Vallow, Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins and state prosecutor Rob Wood.
Vallow’s preliminary hearing had been scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. She has opted instead to send her case directly to a jury trial.
The court document waiving her preliminary hearing was signed by Vallow and Means on July 17 but was not filed until Thursday. Means said it was signed early due to “logistics reasons given the distance between (his) office and where Mrs. Daybell (Vallow) is currently in detention.”
Means’ law office is located in Meridian. Vallow is being held at the Madison County jail.
According to the document, Vallow was promised “nothing” by the state in exchange for this waiver.
Eddins said he would send a notice out of the arraignment upon deciding a date. The arraignment will be heard by Judge Steven Boyce.
Thursday’s hearing was in regard to Vallow’s Fremont County felony charges. Vallow and her fifth husband, Chad Daybell, each face felony counts of concealment of evidence involving the coverup of the deaths of Vallow’s children, 7-year-old J.J. Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.
Vallow also has misdemeanor charges in Madison County for resisting or obstructing an officer, soliciting another to commit a crime and contempt of court. Vallow will stand trial for her misdemeanors Jan. 25-29, 2021 at the Madison County courthouse.
Wood previously suggested that those misdemeanor charges may end up being tried at the same time as her Fremont County felony charges of concealment.
The waiver came two days following Daybell’s preliminary hearing. At its conclusion, Eddins ruled that Chad Daybell’s case will go to a jury trial. Eddins said there is “probable or sufficient cause to believe the defendant Chad Daybell committed the offenses.”
The suspicious death of Daybell’s first wife Tammy also remains under investigation. Daybell and Vallow are currently being investigated for murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy regarding Tammy Daybell’s death, according to an April letter from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office.
The Chandler, Arizona, Police Department is investigating Vallow for her potential involvement in her estranged fourth husband Charles Vallow’s death on July 11, 2019, following a reported family disturbance that also involved Vallow’s brother Alex Cox. Cox told police he shot Charles Vallow after Charles hit him in the head with a baseball bat. The incident was initially deemed self-defense but remains under investigation. Cox died in December of what a medical examiner ruled to be natural causes.