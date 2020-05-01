A Forest Service road grader parked along the South Fork River Road had its windows smashed in by vandals on Wednesday causing almost $4,000 in damages.
The damaged grader will delay maintenance operations along the road until the grader can be repaired. Law enforcement is looking for suspects.
The incident occurred sometime between 4 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The grader was parked at the Fullmer Boat Landing site along the River Road near Heise. Maintenance crews have been out this past week working on the gravel road and hauling in gravel to improve the parking lot at the boat launch, according to the Caribou-Targhee National Forest.
“Vandalism of any kind is such a waste. This level of damage is really frustrating,” said Forest Supervisor Mel Bolling. “With limited equipment and time to maintain roads, this will delay our schedule and may result in other work not being completed.”
The Forest Service said it had hundreds of roads to work on and spring was generally the best time because of the moisture content of the soil.
“The crew is also tasked with everything from installing bridges and culverts to putting in vault toilets and installing fences,” the Forest Service said in a news release. “This action could have ripple effects on other aspects of the forest as these projects could also be delayed.”
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Patrol Captain Rayce Angell at rayce.angell@usda.gov or by calling 208-557-5959.