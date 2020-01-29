BOISE — An Idaho Falls businessman’s proposal to put limits on medical debt collection is expected to be introduced into the Legislature soon.
Frank VanderSloot, the billionaire owner of Melaleuca Inc., has been calling for this since last spring, when East Idaho News, which VanderSloot founded, ran a series of stories on the Idaho Falls-based Medical Recovery Services and associated law firm Smith, Driscoll and Associates. Medical Recovery Services sued to collect a debt from a Melaleuca employee that had ballooned from an original $294 bill to more than $5,000 with costs and legal fees, and the series focused on that employee and others who said they had faced steep legal fees and aggressive collection tactics.
VanderSloot, who has been an active donor to Republican candidates and causes over the years, told reporters Wednesday on a trip to Boise to promote the bill that he favors free enterprise but also transparency.
“There’s talk in our country about socialized medicine,” he said. “I personally think it would be a horribly bad idea. However, I would say to the medical community … free enterprise only works if there’s transparency, when people can make educated decisions about what services to purchase, how much to pay for them, the quality of those services and all those things.”
Bryan Smith, a vice chairman of both the state and Bonneville County Republican parties, co-owns the law firm, and Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, works for it as a lawyer. Smith was one of MRS' founding managers in 2001 and listed himself as a partner when he ran for Congress in 2014, according to East Idaho News, while Zollinger was added as a partner in 2016 and is its registered agent.
House Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Nampa, and Senate Majority Caucus Chairman Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, are sponsoring the Idaho Patient Act. It would give health care providers 30 days to submit all bills to a patient’s insurance provider, then 30 more to send the patient a summary of services, including the names and contact information of all health care providers billing the patient separately. Providers would have to wait 60 more days after sending the final statement before charging the patient any interest and 180 days to sue, hire a third-party collection agency or report the patient to a credit bureau.
VanderSloot said this would help patients, who often receive multiple bills from a single hospital visit at different times and don’t always know who all the providers are. Collection agency legal fees would be capped at $350 for uncontested actions and $750 for contested ones.
“It’s apparent that the goal is to run up the attorneys’ bill,” VanderSloot said. “That’s where the racket is. In my opinion, it’s a racket. They’re churning out lawsuits to the tune of 10 a day in a small community like Idaho Falls, Idaho, and the problem is, it’s not against the law, and it should be.”
Zollinger, who met with VanderSloot Wednesday to go over the bill, said he would oppose it as currently drafted.
“For me, it’s really easy,” he said. “I’ve never voted for a bill that increases regulation like this does, just on principle. I always vote for less regulation, and this bill is five-and-a-half pages of regulation. I’m worried about the costs that are going to be passed on to the end consumer.”
Zollinger said he worries doctors would incur additional costs from having to send out registered mail and pass it on to their patients, and that capping attorneys’ fees would lead to lawyers passing on costs to doctors, driving up health care prices for everyone. He also said he had problems with putting more regulations about medical debt collection but leaving out other debt collectors.
“At least then it would be equal across the board, so I have philosophical problems with singling out any one profession,” he said.
Zollinger said he might consider a bill that addressed doctors' cost concerns and didn't have a fixed cap on attorneys' fees.
"There would have been a way to limit that without making it completely unreasonable," he said.
VanderSloot said Smith, Driscoll and Associates has filed more than 2,400 cases in the past 12 months, mostly in eastern Idaho. VanderSloot and his wife Belinda founded a legal fund last year to represent some debtors.
“We’ve only (taken) on the ones we think we can win,” VanderSloot said. “We have no intention to protect people from paying their bills. We want to protect them from egregious, some press have said aggressive … collection tactics.”
He said they have been contacted by 700 debtors so far — most, but not all, cases involving MRS — and have accepted 201. Fifty-one are scheduled to go to trial in early 2020.
“The courts say they’re overwhelmed, they have to step up because (51) people spoke back out of the 2,400,” VanderSloot said. “My point is, the problem isn’t the (51), the problem is the 2,400.”
VanderSloot first floated his proposal in October 2019, when about half the Legislature stopped by Melaleuca while on a tour of eastern Idaho. He said he has spoken to doctors and medical groups and, while none have endorsed the bill, he has listened to their input.
“They have met with us and accepted many of the requests we have made for changes," said Susie Pouliot, CEO of the Idaho Medical Association. "I think there’s still some changes we would like to see.”
Pouliot said her understanding is that the legislation is “still a work in progress.” She said she was concerned after hearing the stories about what was happening to patients in eastern Idaho.
“I did believe that some of those things should be addressed in the law,” she said. “It seemed like there were some unreasonable things happening to people, to have had a bill expand by multitudes in the debt collection process. … I think it would be reasonable to try to regulate some of those bad practices.”