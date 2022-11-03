Stand Up For Idaho, an Idaho Falls-based self-described "nonpartisan citizens organization," will host Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot for a "Setting The Record Straight" conversation on Wednesday.
A news release promoting the event said VanderSloot would discuss "who he is, what he believes, and why he has taken certain actions politically — especially those against the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee."
The release said that during the Idaho State Republican Convention in July, VanderSloot emailed convention delegates attempting to “set the record straight” about accusations against him. The emails prompted Doug Toomer, the founder and president of Stand Up For Idaho, to invite VanderSloot to be the guest speaker at one of the organization's weekly meetings. Toomer also was a Bonneville County delegate at the state GOP Convention, the release said.
The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Snake River Event Center (Shilo Inn), 780 Lindsay Blvd. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
No audience questions will be taken, but more than 100 written questions from numerous individuals have been submitted, the release said. VanderSloot promised to candidly answer all submitted questions, the release said.
The meeting is free and open to the public, the release said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.