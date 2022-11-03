Frank VanderSloot

Frank VanderSloot

 NATHAN BROWN/Post Register

Stand Up For Idaho, an Idaho Falls-based self-described "nonpartisan citizens organization," will host Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot for a "Setting The Record Straight" conversation on Wednesday.

A news release promoting the event said VanderSloot would discuss "who he is, what he believes, and why he has taken certain actions politically — especially those against the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee."


