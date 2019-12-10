The results from the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey show that high rates of vaping and suicide among Idaho high schoolers have continued in recent years, while many other risks declined since the start of the decade.
The biannual survey from the State Department of Education, funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, asks students a wide range of questions about their health and well-being. There were 1,213 students across 45 school districts who chose to take the anonymous survey this spring.
"The survey has broad implications for the policy and funding proposals that will happen at the state and federal level for Idaho. And, of course, our school districts use it too," State Department of Education spokesman Scott Phillips said.
Tobacco use is decreasing and is below the national average for every type of nicotine product except for e-cigarettes. Just over 5 percent of students surveyed had smoked a cigarette in the month before the survey, while 21 percent had used an e-cigarette. The number of students who have ever tried a cigarette decreased from 39.6 percent a decade ago to 22.2 percent this year.
Brian Smith, the Idaho Falls Police Department's school resource officer at Idaho Falls High School, has noticed the trend toward vaping nicotine products and THC in the last few years. He attributed the change to a combination of e-cigarettes appearing to be healthier, easier to obtain and harder to detect than cigarettes.
"One thing you're going to notice is that its harder to detect when a student is vaping versus smoking a cigarette. Smoking is more noticeable with the smell, and they will have less contraband on them because it's all a very small vape rig," Smith said.
Meth use reached a recent low of 1.3 percent since 2009, while the use of marijuana and the number of students being offered drugs on school property remained roughly the same.
Idaho had one of the highest rates nationwide of teenagers who considered suicide in 2017 and that has remained the same in this year's survey. More than 21 percent said they had seriously considered a suicide attempt and nearly 10 percent had attempted it. Girls were more likely to be affected than boys, with nearly a third of 10th-grade girls saying they'd seriously considered a suicide attempt.
Smith said that he saw about one student a month who posed enough of a risk to themselves or others that they were sent to the Behavioral Health Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Many other students in District 91 were noticed and helped by a staff member who was trained by the suicide prevention team.
"In the last three years we have been really proactive in how we respond in the district, so we can make sure every adult has the tools they need to notice those signs for students with a high risk," school counselor and crisis response team member Amanda Hall said.
Behind the wheel, the results of the survey were equally mixed for students. Fewer teenagers reported that they had driven drunk or ridden with someone who was driving drunk in 2019, with less than 4 percent saying they had driven after drinking.
On the other hand, nearly half of all students had texted or emailed while driving during the month before the survey, significantly above the national average of 39 percent. Among high school seniors, more than 65 percent had texted while driving in the preceding month.