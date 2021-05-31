Red, white and blue overwhelmed the green grass of Russ Freeman Park this weekend.
For the eighth straight year, the Idaho Falls Exchange Club placed 1,000 American flags on display in the park to celebrate Memorial Day. The flags surround the Idaho State Vietnam Veterans Memorial at the top of the park’s tallest hill and descend away from the monument in neatly laid-out rows.
Idaho Falls Exchange Club President Chris Sargis said the Field of Honor had seen a lot of visitors since the display went up Friday. Last year’s edition of the field was modified for visitors to drive through the park.
“It’s still a little different, not many formal events this year. We just want to give people time to come through, support us and support our veterans,” Sargis said.
Small events were held at the Field of Honor throughout Memorial Day. Around 1 p.m. there was a flag retirement ceremony, where members of the American Legion officially burned flags that had become tattered or had been placed on veteran’s graves.
The flags in the Field of Honor are locally sponsored. About half are corporate-sponsored, with all the proceeds going to local causes including veterans groups, the Bonneville-Idaho Falls Crime Stoppers and child abuse prevention agencies. The rest are sponsored by friends and relatives of local veterans.
Bart Snarr was there early Monday morning to sponsor a flag. Snarr has two sons serving in the Armed Forces, one stationed at Hill Air Force Base in Utah and one who had just returned home from a Marine Corps base in North Carolina.
“We’ve got to be proud of our veterans, and I wanted to have something here to honor those two,” Snarr said.
Early in the morning on each Memorial Day and Veterans Day, the local chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America reads the names of the fallen soldiers from the monument. Each name was accompanied by the toll of a ceremonial bell.
Chapter president Frank Smith said the chapter had been all over eastern Idaho this weekend for Memorial Day events. Smith had been in Pocatello over the weekend for ceremonies at the Idaho Field of Heroes and was heading to Ririe soon after the name reading at the Field of Honor.
Smith was also working over the weekend through the chapter’s nonprofit, the Veterans Mobility Corp. The charity purchases and maintains powered wheelchairs for veterans across Idaho who haven’t been able to purchase their own or receive one through Veterans Affairs.
“Our chapter has been growing a lot over the last few years,” Smith said. “We are getting ready to donate wheelchairs number 292 and 293.”
Anyone who was at the Field at 3 p.m. observed the National Moment of Silence, with the Exchange Club beginning to take down the flags shortly after.