Idaho Falls-area veterans will be honored on Veterans Day by the American Legion and at a variety of other events surrounding the anniversary of the World War I armistice. Veterans Day is Thursday
American Legion Post 56 has a number of activities planned this week, starting today and continuing through Saturday. Post 56 will host a breakfast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Building, 485 Constitution Way. The event will provide free food for veterans and their families.
In the days prior to the breakfast, the American Legion will spend today and Thursday visiting local schools to expose students to veterans during the schools’ Veterans Day assemblies. Retired veteran and former American Legion state Commander Bob Skinner said the breakfast is held on the weekend so veterans can maximize their time in schools.
“We like to get the veterans in the schools so the students can see what a veteran looks like without having to look us up on the internet,” Skinner said.
Today, the American Legion is visiting Woodland Hills Elementary School at 9 a.m. and Rocky Mountain Middle School at 7 p.m. for Veterans Day assemblies.
On Thursday, the American Legion is visiting Watersprings school (8:45 a.m.), White Pine Charter School (10 a.m.), Thunder Ridge High School (10:30 a.m.), Lincoln Court Retirement Community (2 p.m.), Ammon Elementary School (2 p.m.), MorningStar Senior Living, (3 p.m.), and Rocky Mountain Middle School (3:13 p.m.).
The American Legion is one of several groups holding events for veterans this weekend. Here are some of the other celebrations planned for the holiday:
In Idaho Falls School District 91, Veterans Day events will be held at 8:35 a.m. on Thursday at Eagle Rock Middle School with history teacher Jeff Cannon walking laps around the school’s track for every name that students and staff submitted to represent and honor service members. Throughout the day, students, staff and community members are invited to walk with Cannon to “share in the sacrifice.”
Dora Erickson Elementary School will host a special assembly starting with a light breakfast for veterans at 9 a.m. The assembly begins at 9:45 a.m.
At 9:15 a.m., students at Compass Academy will plant poppies in front of the school’s front lawn to honor veterans. The red poppy is a nationally recognized symbol of sacrifice worn by Americans since World War I to honor those who served and died for the country.
Firth High School is holding a Veterans Day Assembly at 10 a.m. Senior and event organizer Tara Butler said students will be giving plaques and roses to 100 veterans to thank them for their service during the assembly. After the assembly, the school will provide veterans in attendance with a free lunch. Butler said veterans are encouraged to wear their service uniforms if they can.
“Firth High School is very grateful for the veterans who have served and we’d like to honor them because they deserve it,” Butler said.
The Rexburg Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Veterans Day Ceremony at 8:45 a.m. at Madison High School. The public will not be able to attend due to the pandemic, according to the chamber’s website. The chamber will live stream the Memorial Ceremony for those who wish to watch.