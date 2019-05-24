This weekend will mark the seventh Field of Honor ceremony for Idaho Falls' veterans and fallen soldiers in Russ Freeman Park and the 151st anniversary of Memorial Day.
Three Vietnam veterans from the local American Legion Post 56 arrived at Freeman Park early Friday morning to help set up more than 1,000 flags for the Field of Honor. They were joined by work details from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and the Idaho Department of Corrections.
When the city of Idaho Falls had discussed no longer setting up the flags for Memorial Day, the American Legion Post and the Idaho Falls Exchange Club had offered to take over the duties. The city still stores the thousands of flags and stays involved in the event, but the major planning and set-up have mostly been passed to the veterans.
Former American Legion commander Robert Skinner said the older veterans were more involved with the set-up this weekend than the younger veterans because they didn't have work in the morning. He also remembered being insulted when he returned from serving in the Vietnam War and wanted to make sure the younger generation was honored appropriately.
"For the people who are coming back from service in Iraq and Afghanistan, we want to make sure they get a better welcome than we did," Skinner said.
The majority of the events this weekend will be at either Rose Hill Cemetery or the Field of Honor. The final set of flags for the weekend will be planted at veteran's graves in Rose Hill Cemetery with the help of local schoolchildren Saturday at 9 a.m.
On Memorial Day, the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars will hold flag raisings and speeches at nine locations around Idaho Falls before spending the afternoon at the Field of Honor.
Idaho Falls Exchange Club will oversee the events and presentations at the Field of Honor throughout the weekend in partnership with the veterans groups. The weekend's first ceremony, which is dedicated to child abuse prevention, will begin Saturday at noon. The reading of the names killed in the World Wars and the Korean War will take place throughout the day on Sunday, while the names from Vietnam and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan will be read early on Memorial Day.
Monday's Memorial Day ceremony will start at noon with remarks from Mayor Rebecca Casper and music from the Idaho Falls a Capella Chorus. The event will end by honoring the National Moment of Silence at 3 p.m. before the attending veterans begin taking the flags back down for next year's celebration.