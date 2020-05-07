The victim of the vehicle vs pedestrian accident that occurred on 05-06-20 has been identified as Jefferson County resident, Melissa C. Nielsen age 40. The owner and driver of the 2001 Chevrolet Suburban has been identified as Jefferson County resident Lincoln Lear age 46. The accident is still under investigation. No other information will be released at this time.
Victim, driver ID'd in JeffCo fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian accident
- Jefferson County Sheriff's Office news release
