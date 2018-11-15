Victor writer Molly Absolon is among the winners of the 2018 National Outdoor Book Awards.
The awards, announced Thursday, are sponsored by the National Outdoor Book Awards Foundation, Idaho State University and the Association of Outdoor Recreation and Education, an ISU news release.
Absolon’s 250-page book, “The Ultimate Guide to Whitewater Rafting and River Camping,” published by Falcon Press, was the winner in the instructional category. She said it took her about 10 months to complete the book.
“Absolon’s intent for this book was to provide a helpful instructional guide for folks just getting into whitewater rafting,” said the review on the awards website. “With a solid overview of the sport, and accurate, up-to-date information, she accomplished that goal quite handily. All the essential elements of multi-day whitewater trips are covered, all nicely packaged in an attractive, full color guide.”
Absolon, who has written many outdoors skills books, credits a friend with giving her the idea and she said she relied on information from friends and colleagues to help her complete the book.
Absolon said she’s done “a fair number of river trips” but doesn’t consider herself an expert rafter.
The book informs readers on the basic skills needed to put together a whitewater rafting and river camping trip, addressing topics such as equipment needed, trip preparation, packing and preparing food, safety tips and pointers for rafting with kids.
At the back of the book Absolon features “10 classic trips that are on every rafter’s bucket list,” she said. Whitewater trips on Idaho rivers such as the Salmon and Selway are among those featured.
Like many rafters, no matter the level of experience, Absolon loves that river trips allow her to get away from the pressures of daily life.
“I love the sense of “river time,” where there’s nothing to distract you,” she said. “You run the river, set up camp, eat, go to sleep and get up and do it again.
“I love the change of pace. Being in that environment with friends is a magical way to relax and be in nature.”
For a full list of winners go to noba-web.org/books18.htm.