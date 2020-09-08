A Victor woman died of her injuries Monday after a head-on crash on state Highway 33 west of Tetonia.
According to an Idaho State Police news release, Mckenzie Shepard, 21, was a passenger in a 2000 Toyota Camry driving east when it hit a 2007 Mazda 6 heading west at 8:12 p.m.
Three others were injured in the crash. Thomas Muench, 33, of Rexburg, was driving the Mazda. Macie Ball, 19, and Laurynn Ball, 20, both also of Victor, were the driver and a passenger in the Camry, respectively.
Muench and Laurynn Ball were taken to Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg via ambulance. Macie Ball was transported to Teton Valley Healthcare in Driggs.
Idaho State Police were assisted by Teton County Sheriff's Office, Madison County Sheriff's Office, Fremont County Sheriff's office, Teton County Fire and Rescue, and Madison County Ambulance. The crash remains under investigation.