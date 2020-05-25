Monday marks J.J. Vallow’s eighth birthday. J.J. and his 17-year-old sister Tylee Ryan have been missing for the last seven months.
“We would like everyone to know that today (May 25th) is J.J. Vallow’s 8th Birthday and that we continue to hope and pray for the safe return of both of these beautiful children each and every day,” said Assistant Chief Gary Hagan in a press release.
In light of his birthday, the Rexburg Police Department issued a statement asking the public to continue to be vigilant in looking out for the children and to send any tips or information to them at 208-359-3008.
“We can’t express enough how appreciative we are for all of the officers, the community, family members and news media outlets near and far who have dedicated thousands of hours in the search of J.J. and Tylee and that will continue to do so until we have resolve in this case,” Hagan said in the release.
A candlelight vigil will be held Monday night at 9 p.m. at Kennedy Elementary School at 60 S 5th W in Rexburg. Kennedy Elementary is the last place J.J. attended school.
"Any locals that want to join us for a candlelight vigil to celebrate J.J.’s birthday and show support for both Tylee and J.J. We will be meeting at Kennedy Elementary, that is where JJ went to school in Rexburg. The sun sets around 9. Please bring a candle and if you have any extras to share with someone who may not have one," wrote organizer Janeese Summers on Facebook.
Lori Vallow, mother of J.J. and Tylee, currently faces charges related to their disappearance. She is charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children as well as misdemeanors involving resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court. She and fifth husband, Chad, fled Idaho to Hawaii after lying to police about the children’s whereabouts.
Lori was extradited back to Madison County on March 5, where she remains today on a $1 million bond.