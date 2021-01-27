Teton County, Wyo., Search and Rescue, the Bridger Teton Avalanche Center and the group Backcountry Zero have joined forces to present a program tonight (Jan. 28) on the current state of the snowpack in the Teton Range.
Mike Rheam of the avalanche center will present a virtual online program starting at 5:30 p.m. He plans to discuss the snowpack and “share current insights on what is happening below the surface,” Backcountry Zero said in an announcement.
The presentation is on Zoom and numbers will be capped. The program will be recorded and be available 24 hours later on the Teton County Search and Rescue Vimeo page. Look for the video at vimeo.com/user4475613.
To sign up for the Zoom program, go to backcountryzero.com/events.
The program is being sponsored by Headwall Sports, a consignment shop in Jackson, Wyo., selling outdoor gear.
Backcountry Zero is an outdoor recreation educational group with the goal of reducing injuries and fatalities in the Tetons.